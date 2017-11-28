Ben Gordon Arrested on Robbery Charge, Allegedly Threatened Victim with Knife

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Former NBA player Ben Gordon was arrested and charged with felony robbery Saturday after allegedly punching the manager of a Los Angeles apartment complex in the face and brandishing a knife, according to Scott Gleeson of USA Today.

Per the police report, Gordon confronted the manager in regards to his security deposit. When the manager informed him he didn't have access to the money, Gordon allegedly struck the manager, who returned a portion of the deposit. Gordon left before allegedly returning with a knife and demanding the full amount of the money, though "after a witness intervened, Gordon left before being apprehended and arrested."

According to TMZ Sports, Gordon initially came away with several thousand dollars from the altercation before his arrest. He was released on $50,000 bail but is due in court on Dec. 19.

It's the third run-in with the law for Gordon in recent months. In October, he allegedly locked himself in a gym with his girlfriend while wielding a blade before being "hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation." And in June, he was arrested for pulling a number of fire alarms in his apartment complex.

Gordon was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2004 draft by the Chicago Bulls and spent five years with the team before tenures with the Detroit Pistons (2009-12), Charlotte Bobcats (2012-14) and Orlando Magic (2014-15). He also signed with the Golden State Warriors in Sept. 2015 before being waived the next month.

He was named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year in the 2004-05 season and averaged career highs in points (21.4) and assists (3.6) per game in the 2006-07 campaign.