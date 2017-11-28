College Football Playoff 2017: Final Four Predictions After 5th Top 25 Rankings

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

Let the controversies rage.

Rivalry weekend turned out to be one of the major developments, as top-rated Alabama lost to an excellent Auburn team on the road, while previously unbeaten Miami lost to an ordinary Pittsburgh team.

The latest College Football Playoff rankings have Clemson, Auburn, Oklahoma and Wisconsin in the top four spots with one more weekend of top competition remaining until the final playoff and bowl announcements are made.

While Alabama is on the outside looking in right now at the No. 5 spot, it may still have a good shot of getting in if Wisconsin loses the Big Ten title game to Ohio State or Oklahoma loses the Big 12 title game to TCU.

While the SEC and ACC champions appear to have a clear path, it is difficult to believe there are four teams better than Alabama.

The CFP committee will have to make its decision, and it will have until Sunday to think about it when the announcements are made.

While many in the media are counting Alabama out if Wisconsin and Oklahoma win, the committee does not have to answer to college football fans or pundits. It has to put the four best teams in the playoff.

It is clearly a difficult decision, and many will say that six or eight teams need to be in the playoff for the national championship. It was fairly clear-cut last year when Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Washington made it, but that's not the case this year.

Look for Clemson to beat Miami in the ACC title game and earn its spot to defend the national championship it won a year ago. Auburn has already hammered Georgia earlier this month, and while this game may be closer than the 40-17 decision the Tigers earned previously, look for head coach Gus Malzahn's team to make it two straight wins over the Bulldogs.

Should Miami and Georgia defeat Clemson and Auburn, respectively, the Hurricanes and Bulldogs will also have a strong argument that they should be ranked in one of the top four spots.

Ohio State has faced a more demanding schedule than Wisconsin with games against Oklahoma, Penn State, Iowa, Michigan State and Michigan. Wisconsin's most challenging games were against Iowa and Michigan.

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Ohio State has the more dangerous passing offense with J.T. Barrett (33 passing TDs, nine rushing TDs) under center, while Wisconsin depends more on the running of Jonathan Taylor (1,806 rushing yards, 13 TDs) and its razor-sharp defense. The Badgers blanked Minnesota last week and have held its last eight opponents to 17 points or less.

We are not dismissing Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook (2,157 passing yards, 21-13 TD-interception ratio), but simply putting the check mark next to Barrett for that comparison.

However, Wisconsin has been the more consistent team. Not only does Ohio State have two losses, but both were one-sided defeats. The Buckeyes lost 31-16 at home to Oklahoma and dropped a 55-24 decision at Iowa. Look for Wisconsin to outlast Ohio State and win the title with a perfect record. Wisconsin deserves to get in the CFP.

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Oklahoma has already beaten a strong TCU team by a 38-20 margin, and the Sooners have the best quarterback in the nation in Baker Mayfield and a dynamic offense. Oklahoma seems more likely to come through in the Big 12 title game than the Horned Frogs.

However, the Big 12 has been diminished for years by its lack of defense, and the Sooners have given up 30 points or more five times this season. They were scorched for 41 points by Baylor and 52 points by Oklahoma State.

That makes the Sooners a rather one-dimensional team. They are an excellent team and will be 12-1 if they beat the Horned Frogs.

However, are the Sooners better than the Crimson Tide? No, Alabama has a dynamic defense and it does not deserve to be ignored.

Look for the committee to make a tough decision and go with Clemson, Auburn, Wisconsin and Alabama in the playoffs.

The Sooners will end up feeling pain and see themselves on the outside looking in.