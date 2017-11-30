    World Cup Draw 2018: TV Schedule and Mobile Live-Stream Details

    The draw for the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will take place on Friday. Teams will find out the groups they will be in and the teams they will line up against next year at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia.

    There will be viewing coverage in both the UK and U.S., with the event also available to stream on different platforms. Viewers will get to see who joins host nation Russia in Group A, while reigning champions Germany and second seed Brazil will be among the nation eagerly awaiting who they'll face during the tournament.

    Here are the schedule and live-streaming details for the draw:

                    

    Date: Friday, December 1

    Time: 3 p.m. GMT. 10 a.m. ET.

    TV Info: BBC Two, Fox Sports 1.

    Live Stream: BBC Sport website. BBC Sport AppfuboTV. Fox Sports GoFIFA.com.

                     

    The draw will see all competing nations split into four pots based on seedings determined by FIFA's official rankings. Teams will then be drawn into Groups from A-H, with the only rule being sides from outside UEFA can't be drawn together in the same group.

    It means South American rivals Brazil and Argentina can only meet during the knockout phase. The knockout rounds will feature the top two teams from each group in the last 16.

    Here are the official seedings based on the FIFA world rankings (h/t Goal):

    Pot 1

    • Russia (Hosts)
    • Germany (1)
    • Brazil (2)
    • Portugal (3)
    • Argentina (4)
    • Belgium (5)
    • Poland (6)
    • France (7)

    Pot 2

    • Spain (8)
    • Peru (10)
    • Switzerland (11)
    • England (12)
    • Colombia (13)
    • Mexico (16)
    • Uruguay (17)
    • Croatia (18)

    Pot 3

    • Denmark (19)
    • Iceland (21)
    • Costa Rica (22)
    • Sweden (25)
    • Tunisia (28)
    • Egypt (30)
    • Senegal (32)
    • Iran (34)

    Pot 4

    • Serbia (38)
    • Nigeria (41)
    • Australia (43)
    • Japan (44)
    • Morocco (48)
    • Panama (49)
    • South Korea (62)
    • Saudi Arabia (63)

               

    The respective pots and seedings are sure to produce some intriguing groups during the draw. England and Spain could find themselves drawn with Germany or France.

    Meanwhile, Croatia will likely be keen to avoid Brazil after losing the opening game to the then-hosts during the group stage of 2014's tournament. Brazil also drew Mexico last time out and could face El Tri again.

    The draw will be hosted by BBC Match of the Day and BT Sport's Gary Lineker, along with Russian journalist Maria Komandnaya.

    Lineker recently relayed one possible draw England could be handed:

    The two hosts will be joined by eight former internationals who will act as assistants during the draw. Among them will be full-back Cafu, who won the trophy with Brazil in 1994 and 2002.

    Cafu won't be the only prominent former defender in attendance. Barcelona legend Carles Puyol, who was a winner with Spain in 2010, will also assist with the draw.

    Lineker will also share the stage with Diego Maradona, who eliminated the striker and the Three Lions in the 1986 tournament after the famous "Hand of God" incident.

    Maradona will assists with the draw.
    The draw will create some tough matches for the top seeds at the tournament. Even so, nations such as Brazil and Germany will still be expected to be in the final reckoning.

