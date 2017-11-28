Jason 'Mayhem' Miller Reportedly Pleads Guilty in Domestic Violence Case

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Former mixed martial arts star Jason "Mayhem" Miller pleaded guilty in a domestic violence case, TMZ Sports reported Tuesday.

According to the report, authorities charged Miller with five felony counts of domestic violence and a felony count of vandalism. He reached a plea agreement with prosecutors that saw him plead guilty to "corporal injury to a spouse/cohabitant," and he received a three-year probation and a four-year suspended sentence in state prison.

Miller was 23-10 over an MMA career that included stints in UFC, Strikeforce and World Extreme Cagefighting. He also hosted the MTV show Bully Beatdown that ran from 2009 until 2012.

A jury in Orange County, California, previously acquitted Miller of felony domestic violence stemming from a 2013 incident in which prosecutors alleged he had struck his ex-girlfriend.

TMZ Sports reported his guilty plea Tuesday was connected to allegations he was violent with three different girlfriends between 2015 and 2017. He also allegedly damaged the cell phones of two girlfriends so they'd be unable to call the police, for which he was facing misdemeanor charges.