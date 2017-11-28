Andre Drummond Dominates Celtics with Stat Line Not Seen Since 1988

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond tallied 26 points (10-12 FG, 6-6 FT), 22 rebounds, six assists and four steals during Monday's 118-108 victory over the Boston Celtics.

In doing so, he became the first player to post 25 points, 20 rebounds and five assists while also shooting at least 80 percent from the field since 1988, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com). Charles Barkley, playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, is the player who achieved the feat back in '88. He posted 41 points (13-16 FG), 22 rebounds and five assists against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Drummond is on pace for a career year, boosting the Pistons to a 13-6 record to rank second in the Eastern Conference prior to Tuesday's games. That's in large part due to his improvement as a passer and free-throw shooter. He's bumped his assists from 1.1 to 3.5 per game while raising his free-throw percentage from 38.6 to 61.8.

Putting those improvements aside, Drummond continues to be one of the best rebounders in the league. He's averaging a league-leading 15.6 rebounds over 33.4 minutes per game this season. He led the league once before, when he collected 14.8 per game back in 2105-16—his lone All-Star campaign.