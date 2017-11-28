    Andre Drummond Dominates Celtics with Stat Line Not Seen Since 1988

    Bleacher Report MilestonesB/R StaffNovember 28, 2017

    BOSTON, MA - NOVEMBER 27: Andre Drummond #0 of the Detroit Pistons dribbles up the court during the game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on November 27, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)
    Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

    Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond tallied 26 points (10-12 FG, 6-6 FT), 22 rebounds, six assists and four steals during Monday's 118-108 victory over the Boston Celtics.

    In doing so, he became the first player to post 25 points, 20 rebounds and five assists while also shooting at least 80 percent from the field since 1988, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com). Charles Barkley, playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, is the player who achieved the feat back in '88. He posted 41 points (13-16 FG), 22 rebounds and five assists against the Portland Trail Blazers.

    Drummond is on pace for a career year, boosting the Pistons to a 13-6 record to rank second in the Eastern Conference prior to Tuesday's games. That's in large part due to his improvement as a passer and free-throw shooter. He's bumped his assists from 1.1 to 3.5 per game while raising his free-throw percentage from 38.6 to 61.8.

    Putting those improvements aside, Drummond continues to be one of the best rebounders in the league. He's averaging a league-leading 15.6 rebounds over 33.4 minutes per game this season. He led the league once before, when he collected 14.8 per game back in 2105-16—his lone All-Star campaign.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Clippers' Fallout Has Officially Begun

      Eric Pincus
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Blake (MCL Sprain) Out Up to 8 Weeks

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      KD Breaks Down LaMelo and Zion's Game

      Andrew Gould
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Metrics 101: NBA's 10 Best Pick-and-Roll Combos

      Adam Fromal
      via Bleacher Report