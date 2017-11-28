Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks: Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks own three victory/covers in their last three meetings with the Philadelphia Eagles, including a 26-15 decision last season. But since then, these teams have flipped positions in the NFC hierarchy. Seattle will play as a home dog against Philly on Sunday night at the Link.

NFL point spread: The Eagles opened as 5.5-point favorites; the total was 48 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark (line updates and matchup report).

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 25.4-17.7 Eagles (NFL picks on every game).

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

The Eagles are an easy case to make at the moment, with nine wins in a row, including a 31-3 drubbing of Chicago last week. Philly opened the scoring on a Carson Wentz touchdown pass to Zach Ertz nine minutes in, led 24-0 at the half and tacked on a fourth-quarter score to secure the cash as 14-point favorites.

Philadelphia dominated on the field and the stat sheet, outgaining Chicago 420-140, making 24 first downs to the Bears' eight (zero in the first half), winning the ground game 176-6 and holding a 37-23 advantage in time of possession.

The Eagles now rank second in the league in average time of possession at 33:13. Philly has also now won its last four games by an average score of 38-11. And at 10-1 overall Philadelphia leads 9-2 Minnesota by one game in the battle for the best record in the NFC.

Why the Seahawks can cover the spread

The Seahawks rebounded from that tough loss to Atlanta two weeks ago to beat the 49ers in San Francisco last week 24-13. Seattle broke the ice on a Russell Wilson touchdown run early in the second quarter, only led 7-6 in the third but scored 17 points on its next four possessions to pull away and cover a seven-point spread.

On the day, the Seahawks outgained the 49ers 318-280, and almost a quarter of the yardage the Seattle defense gave up came on the last meaningless possession of the game. And the only touchdown that unit allowed came on the last play of the game.

The Seahawks have now outgained seven of their last 10 opponents and outrushed each of their last four foes. At 7-4 overall, Seattle sits in the No. 7 spot in the NFC playoff standings, a head-to-head tiebreaker behind the 7-4 Falcons.

Smart pick

Philadelphia is 4-1 ATS on the road this season, while the Seahawks are 1-4 ATS at home. What does that mean? It might mean the Eagles are even better than oddsmakers are giving them credit for, while Seattle's home-field advantage is overrated. The smart money here rides Philadelphia.

NFL betting trends

The Eagles are 0-3 SU and ATS in their last three games against the Seahawks.

The total has gone under in three of the Eagles' last four games against the Seahawks.

The favored team is 7-2 SU and ATS in its last nine games in this matchup.

All NFL odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark.