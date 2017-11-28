FSU's Ricky Aguayo Told Police He Was 'Jumped' for Poor Play in '16 Florida Game

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

In a police report made public Tuesday, Florida State Seminoles kicker Ricky Aguayo said he was attacked by members of an FSU fraternity last year following a poor performance against the Florida Gators.

According to Karl Etters of the Tallahassee Democrat, an investigation into the Nov. 3 death of a Pi Kappa Phi fraternity member led to about two dozen police reports related to the fraternity being obtained in a public records request.

Aguayo missed two of his three field-goal attempts in a 31-13 win over Florida last season, and he said he "was rushed by several of the members of the fraternity ... and was punched in the face," while walking past the fraternity house last year.

Aguayo told the Tallahassee Police Department that the incident occurred at about 3 a.m. on Dec. 2, 2016, when members of the fraternity outside the house began mocking his performance.

Per Etters, "Police noted blood on Aguayo’s face and shirt, which had been ripped, and swelling consistent with being punched."

Aguayo refused medical attention and declined to press charges. He was 19 at the time and had been drinking prior to the incident, per the police report.

The Mascotte, Florida, native is in the midst of his sophomore season at FSU, and has converted 15 of his 18 field-goal attempts, as well as all 33 of his extra-point attempts.

Aguayo is the younger brother of former Florida State kicker Roberto Aguayo, who was selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before getting released. He is currently part of the Carolina Panthers' practice squad.

Ricky was named an All-ACC honorable mention this season.