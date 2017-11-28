    FSU's Ricky Aguayo Told Police He Was 'Jumped' for Poor Play in '16 Florida Game

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 28, 2017

    TALLAHASSEE, FL - NOVEMBER 26: Ricky Aguayo #23 of the Florida State Seminoles looks on against the Florida Gators during the game at Doak Campbell Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Tallahassee, Florida. Florida State defeated Florida 31-13. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    In a police report made public Tuesday, Florida State Seminoles kicker Ricky Aguayo said he was attacked by members of an FSU fraternity last year following a poor performance against the Florida Gators.

    According to Karl Etters of the Tallahassee Democrat, an investigation into the Nov. 3 death of a Pi Kappa Phi fraternity member led to about two dozen police reports related to the fraternity being obtained in a public records request.

    Aguayo missed two of his three field-goal attempts in a 31-13 win over Florida last season, and he said he "was rushed by several of the members of the fraternity ... and was punched in the face," while walking past the fraternity house last year.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

