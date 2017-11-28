WWE Rumors: Examining Latest Buzz Around Roman Reigns, Kurt Angle and More

Credit: WWE.com

The post-Survivor Series WWE is one of great intrigue and early excitement for the WrestleMania season that is about to begin. Rumors, news, reports and speculation run rampant in regards to who will win the Royal Rumble, how a certain Superstar will get to his planned WrestleMania match and what it means for the company going forward.

This year is no different.

Rumors whirling around the Superstars who will play key roles in annual spectacular have already begun pouring onto the internet.

The most polarizing Superstar in all of WWE, Roman Reigns, is at the forefront of one of them, while Raw general manager Kurt Angle made the news for his performance at the aforementioned Survivor Series.

Finally, what could February have in store for the women of Raw, and what further history might the brand's female talent make if rumors come to fruition?

Roman Reigns to win the Royal Rumble?

It has long felt like WWE Creative was preparing for a showdown between universal champion Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. Naturally, that means The Big Dog would win his second Royal Rumble to cash his ticket to WrestleMania 34.

Not so fast, though.

According to Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats, that might not be the case.

"It's not expected that WWE will get to Roman Reigns winning the Universal championship at WrestleMania by winning the Royal Rumble next year."

Furthermore, it may not even be a red-brand Superstar who earns the honor.

"It's likely, then, that a SmackDown star will win that match and go on to challenge for WWE title at WrestleMania 34."

If Reigns is not the chosen one, and it is destined to be a SmackDown star who emerges victorious from the match, Shinsuke Nakamura is the best option. The Artist has been woefully mishandled since his debut on the main roster but has repeatedly teased a huge match with AJ Styles.

Fans witnessed such a tease at Money in the Bank, while Nakamura and Styles teased again during the most recent overseas tour.

A showdown between those two would be a reward for fans who have sat through several questionable booking decisions of late. It would also spare the company the incredible backlash of Reigns winning the Rumble again in what would be a predictable outcome.

Kurt Angle Banged Up

Those who watched the main event of the 2017 Survivor Series may have noticed that general manager Kurt Angle's participation in the match was limited, to say the least. They may have also noticed the Olympian worked with a taped leg.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Cageside Seats) reports Angle was, in fact, banged up.

"Kurt Angle was "banged up" following his match during the UK tour, and that's why he did so little in the Survivor Series main event."

The news calls into question just how much fans can realistically expect Angle to do in big match situations. If he has partaken in minimal in-ring work since returning and is already banged up, the likelihood that he can survive a high-profile match without being seriously injured.

Working a Six-Man Tag Team match in which he is out of action for the majority of it, only to return late and get the glory of victory is one thing. Working a one-on-one match where he has to carry the load is another.

If anything, being "banged up" will only call into question the idea that he can go in a marquee singles match at this point in his career.

A Women's Elimination Chamber Match?

On Wrestling Sheet Radio, hosted by Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin and Senior News Producer James McKenna, the possibility of a women's Elimination Chamber match was discussed.

Such a match would be a huge step in the evolution of a women's revolution but at the same time, cannot happen just for the sake of happening. If that were the case, it would be another attempt by WWE officials for taking a chance on women's wrestling rather than a match that happens because it makes sense.

That does nothing to further the cause and only makes the division look like a charity case rather than a naturally evolving division.

Hopefully, come February, should that match occurr, it has strong booking behind it and makes sense within the confines of the stories being told.