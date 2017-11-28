Infielder Micah Johnson Claimed by Rays, Joins 4th Team in Last 33 Days

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Micah Johnson has made the rounds this offseason.

The infielder was claimed by the Tampa Bay Rays Monday, the fourth team he's been on in the past 33 days, according to Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports. He was a member of the Atlanta Braves a little over a month ago before being claimed by the Cincinnati Reds. Four days later, the San Francisco Giants claimed him before he landed on the Rays.

Johnson has been all over the map in 2017. He was with the Los Angeles Dodgers before being traded to the Braves in Jan. 2017.

Johnson, 26, had a cup of coffee with the Braves last season, hitting .200 with two runs in 10 at-bats and 18 games. He's appeared in 61 MLB games with the Chicago White Sox, Dodgers and Braves in the past three seasons, hitting .224 with 13 runs and four RBI.

A fractured left wrist cost him time at the beginning of last season, per Bill Chastain of MLB.com.

His time in the minor leagues has been more productive as he's hit .292 with 101 doubles, 35 triples, 30 home runs, 218 RBI and 190 stolen bases across 550 games and six seasons.

The former ninth-round pick in the 2012 draft by the White Sox offers the Rays plenty of utility should he make the team as he's capable of playing multiple positions in the infield and outfield.