Carlos Beltran Reportedly Will Interview for Yankees' Managerial Opening

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Recently retired MLB outfielder Carlos Beltran will reportedly interview for the New York Yankees' managerial vacancy, according to TSN's Steve Phillips.

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports confirmed the report. Phillips added that Beltran will become the sixth candidate to be considered for the position.

Beltran played for the Yankees from 2014 through 2016 before getting traded to the Texas Rangers and subsequently signing with the Houston Astros.

Thus far, the Yankees have interviewed bench coach Rob Thomson, Toronto Blue Jays field coordinator Eric Wedge, San Francisco Giants bench coach Hensley Meulens, ESPN analyst Aaron Boone and Los Angeles Dodgers infield coach Chris Woodward, per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

The Yankees parted ways with manager Joe Girardi this offseason after 10 seasons as New York fell to the Astros in seven games in the American League Championship Series.

Beltran and the Astros then won the World Series, and he went out on top by retiring as a player.

Following his retirement announcement, Beltran told ESPN's Marly Rivera he would consider interviewing for the Yankees' managerial opening if asked:

"Well, one has to consider everything. I personally think that's a great job, a position with an incredible impact—not only on players that I already had the opportunity to get to know, but to continue doing positive things. At the end of the day, yes. You have to listen, because it's not every day that there are vacancies available for managing in the major leagues. Just think of this, Joe Girardi was there for 10 years. You never know, there are opportunities that God gives us, and if I get an opportunity [to interview] I will not rule it out."

According to ESPN.com's Andrew Marchand, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman acknowledged Beltran's interest in managing and didn't rule him out as a candidate.

The 40-year-old Beltran was a nine-time All-Star as a player. With a .279 career batting average, 435 home runs and 1,587 RBI to his credit, he is a strong Hall of Fame candidate when he becomes eligible in five years.

Beltran would be one of Major League Baseball's youngest managers, but he has lots of playing experience to his credit with 20 years of major league service and seven playoff appearances.

The Yankees' next manager will be only their third since Joe Torre took the job in 1996.