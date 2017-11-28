Tennessee HC Rumors: Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy Interviewed with Vols

Dan Anderson/Associated Press

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy reportedly interviewed for the head coaching vacancy at the University of Tennessee, according to Jimmy Hyams of Sports Radio WNML.

Hyams reported that Tennessee is focused on Gundy, and his interview with the school may have taken place in Dallas.

Gundy was offered the Tennessee job in 2012, but he declined, which led to Butch Jones' hiring.

Tennessee athletic director John Currie and Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano signed a memorandum of understanding for Schiano to become the Vols' next head coach, but Tennessee backed out after backlash from fans, per ESPN.com's Chris Low.

After that, Low reported that Duke head coach David Cutcliffe told Tennessee he wasn't interested in the job.

The 50-year-old Gundy is an Oklahoma native who played quarterback collegiately at Oklahoma State.

He has been the Cowboys' head coach since 2005, posting a record of 113-53 with 11 bowl appearances, one Big 12 title and one Big 12 Coach of the Year award to his credit.

The Pokes have won at least 10 games in a season on five occasions under Gundy, and they can win 10 games for the third consecutive year this season with a bowl win.

Tennessee hasn't won at least 10 games since 2007, and it is coming off a 4-8 season in 2017 that saw it fire Jones with two games remaining in the campaign.