Darrelle Revis' Chiefs Contract Could Pay $13.5 Million with Super Bowl Win

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Darrelle Revis could make up to $13.5 million in 2018 if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl this postseason, according to Field Yates of ESPN.com.

Per that report, Revis "would earn $1.75 million if he plays more than 50 percent of the snaps in the AFC Championship Game, but only if the Chiefs win. He could also earn $3.5 million if he plays more than 50 percent of the snaps and the Chiefs win Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4."

According to Yates, Revis has a base salary of $352,941 this season and will still be earning the $6 million in guaranteed money from his time with the New York Jets.

In 2018, he has a base salary of $1.015 million that is guaranteed if he's still with the Chiefs on the fifth day of the 2018 league year. He also has a number of additional bonuses available, including a workout bonus ($185,000) and a weekly bonus for being on the 53-man roster ($550,000 per game) that could bring his overall salary to $8.8 million next season.

Revis' health and quality of play will ultimately determine how much of that money he sees. Revis struggled in 2016 and was ranked Pro Football Focus' 64th-best cornerback in 2016 (h/t Peter King of The MMQB). He also allowed the highest passer rating against him (108.0), according to Kimberly Jones of NFL.com.

Revis was once the most dominant cornerback in the NFL, however, and the Chiefs will be hoping a change of scenery and some time away from the game this season will reinvigorate the veteran defensive back.

Reaching his postseason bonuses may be difficult, however. The Chiefs (6-5) are slumping, having lost five of their past six games, and now find themselves in danger of falling out of the AFC playoff picture entirely. Both the Los Angeles Chargers and Oakland Raiders sit at 5-6, leaving the Chiefs in a fight to claim an AFC West title, once thought to be a mere formality for Kansas City after the team's 5-0 start.