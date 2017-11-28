EPL Table: 2017 Standings After Tuesday's Week 14 Results and Top Scorers

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Manchester United cut the gap at the top of the Premier League to five points on Tuesday as they beat Watford 4-2 at Vicarage Road.

Tottenham Hotspur missed the chance to regain their position in the top four and put a little pressure on Arsenal ahead of their match with Huddersfield Town on Wednesday as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat to Leicester City.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United came from 2-0 down to draw with West Bromwich Albion while Crystal Palace also drew with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Here are all the scores from Tuesday's action:

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Crystal Palace

Leicester City 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Watford 2-4 Manchester United

West Bromwich Albion 2-2 Newcastle United

The updated Premier League table can be found on BBC Sport's official website.

Here are the top scorers after Tuesday's matches:

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, 10 goals

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur, 10 goals

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City, 9 goals

Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United, 8 goals

Alvaro Morata, Chelsea, 8 goals

Recap

Ashley Young has been in excellent form at left-back in recent weeks, but few could have predicted the impact he would have for United in the first half against Watford.

A well-taken half-volley in the 19th minute preceded a stunning free-kick six minutes later, and Anthony Martial made it 3-0 with a cool finish just after the half-hour mark.

Marca's Chris Winterburn singled out the Frenchman for praise:

Watford appeared dead and buried until Marcos Rojo brought down Roberto Pereyra, and Troy Deeney converted the resulting penalty in the 78th minute.

Buoyed by the goal, the Hornets grabbed a second through Abdoulaye Doucoure six minutes later, but an instant reply from Jesse Lingard—who took the ball from inside his own half and made it all the way to Watford's penalty area before firing home in style—ensured three points for United.

Jamie Vardy handed Leicester an early lead over Spurs after just 12 minutes when he deftly volleyed Marc Albrighton's cross over the head of Hugo Lloris:

Daniel Storey of Football365 was impressed:

Spurs responded to the setback by pinning Leicester back for the remainder of the half, but they were dealt another blow in the final minutes when the Foxes caught them with a rapid counter-attack as Riyad Mahrez burst down the right before cutting inside and superbly curling home from 25 yards.

Christian Eriksen missed a gilt-edged chance from six yards midway through the second period. Harry Kane fired Spurs back into the match soon after, but Eriksen's miss would prove costly as they were unable to find an equaliser.

West Brom took the lead moments before half-time through Hal Robson-Kanu when he headed home Kieran Gibbs' cross from close range. The Chronicle's Lee Ryder felt a sense of deja vu:



Sam Field's volley doubled the Baggies' tally after 56 minutes, but the Magpies replied immediately through Ciaran Clark.

An unfortunate own goal from Jonny Evans completed Newcastle's comeback to ensure the Toon Army avoided five defeats in a row.

Goalkeepers Wayne Hennessey and Mat Ryan were the stars of the show in Brighton as they ensured a goalless stalemate at the Amex Stadium.

Ryan provided the highlight of the match when he kept out Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha in quick succession.