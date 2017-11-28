Copa Del Rey 2017: Results, Reaction from Tuesday's Round of 32, 2nd-Leg Games

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Real Madrid drew 2-2 with Fuenlabrada in the second leg of their Copa del Rey round-of-32 clash on Tuesday, ensuring their progression with an aggregate score of 4-2.

Elsewhere, Malaga could only draw 1-1 with Numancia after losing the first leg 2-1, while Celta Vigo beat Eibar 1-0 to book their place in the next round.

Here are all the results from Tuesday's matches:

Malaga 1-1 Numancia (aggregate score 2-3)

Leganes 1-0 Valladolid (aggregate score 3-1)

Levante 1-1 Girona (aggregate score 3-1)

Celta Vigo 1-0 Eibar (aggregate score 2-1)

Real Madrid 2-2 Fuenlabrada (aggregate 4-2)

Recap

Luis Milla gave Fuenlabrada a shock lead at the Santiago Bernabeu when his 25-yard strike went in off goalkeeper Keylor Navas and the crossbar.

His side could already have struck twice after Hugo Fraile missed from eight yards and Matheus Aias fired straight at Navas in a one-on-one.

The visitors' surprise dominance continued in the second half as Matheus forced a save from Navas with a header before Cata Diaz rattled the crossbar with a free-kick.

Gareth Bale's introduction off the bench proved decisive, though, as he made an instant impact with a sublime cross for Borja Mayoral, who scored to put Madrid level and 3-1 up on aggregate. La Liga writer Andrew Gaffney looked at his assist record for the campaign:

The Welshman had a hand in Real's second, too, as it was the rebound from his shot that Mayoral turned home.

As OptaJose demonstrated, the striker has impressed during his limited opportunities this season:

Alvaro Portilla grabbed a late equaliser to earn a deserved draw for Fuenlabrada on the night, but Real will be progressing to the next round.

Malaga will not be, though, after Numancia's Unai Elgezabal cancelled out Adrian Gonzalez's opener, which had put them on level terms after they lost the first leg 2-1.

Celta were already set to progress as their match looked to be heading toward a goalless draw, but a 90th-minute penalty from Iago Aspas made sure of the result and a 3-1 overall win over Eibar.