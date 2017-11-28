Sam Darnold Denies He'd Skip 2018 NFL Draft to Avoid Being Selected by Browns

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

The possibility of Sam Darnold returning to USC for another season picked up steam in early November after Albert Breer of NFL.com said during a radio interview that the quarterback might skip the NFL draft if the Cleveland Browns ended up with one of the top two picks.

On Monday, Darnold denied the rumor.

"I didn't say anything about the Browns," Darnold told reporters, per ESPN.com. "I've never said anything bad about (an NFL) team. They know I would never say anything."

