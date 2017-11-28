    Sam Darnold Denies He'd Skip 2018 NFL Draft to Avoid Being Selected by Browns

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistNovember 28, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Sam Darnold #14 of the USC Trojans prepares to pass the ball during the NCAA college football game against the UCLA Bruins at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)
    Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

    The possibility of Sam Darnold returning to USC for another season picked up steam in early November after Albert Breer of NFL.com said during a radio interview that the quarterback might skip the NFL draft if the Cleveland Browns ended up with one of the top two picks.

    On Monday, Darnold denied the rumor.

    "I didn't say anything about the Browns," Darnold told reporters, per ESPN.com. "I've never said anything bad about (an NFL) team. They know I would never say anything."

              

