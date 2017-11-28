Washington Redskins vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are 7-2 over the last nine meetings with the Washington Redskins, with three wins in a row, including a 33-19 decision a month ago. But Dallas has hit hard times since then, and now drags a three-game losing streak into its Thursday night date with Washington.

NFL point spread: The Cowboys opened as 2.5-point favorites; the total was 44 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 27.8-16.8 Cowboys (NFL picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news.

Why the Redskins can cover the spread

The Redskins just snapped a two-game losing skid with a 20-10 victory over the Giants on Thanksgiving evening. That game was tied at 10-10 well into the fourth quarter, but Washington took the lead for good on a Kirk Cousins touchdown pass to Josh Doctson. The team then secured the win and the cover as a seven-point favorite with a Nick Rose field goal just inside the two-minute warning.

On the night the Redskins outgained New York 323-170, outrushed the Giants 122-84 and won time of possession by a 35-25 margin. Along the way the Washington defense held New York out of the end zone all game; the only touchdown the Giants scored came on a pick-six off a Cousins interception.

Two weeks ago the Redskins led a good Saints team in New Orleans 31-16 with five minutes to go but lost in overtime 34-31. And just before that Washington lost to NFC North-leading Minnesota by one score, 38-30.

At 5-6 overall the Redskins are only two games behind 7-4 Atlanta in the battle for the second NFC wild-card spot.

Why the Cowboys can cover the spread

The Cowboys are a tough case to make at the moment, with three straight lopsided losses, including a 28-6 defeat to the Chargers on Thanksgiving afternoon. Dallas only trailed Los Angeles 3-0 at halftime, but playing for the third time this season without running back Ezekiel Elliot it just couldn't muster any offense and faded late.

Midway through the fourth quarter the Cowboys had a chance to pull back within one score, but Dak Prescott threw an interception that went 90 yards the other way for a Chargers touchdown.

Two weeks ago Dallas led Philadelphia, the best team in the NFC right now, 9-7 at halftime, before fading to a 37-9 defeat.

Things may look bleak for the 5-6 Cowboys, but like Washington they only trail the Falcons by two games in the NFC wild-card race.

Smart pick

Neither of these teams inspires much betting confidence, but at least Washington owns a recent victory, and it gave the Vikings and Saints good games. Dallas, on the other hand, has scored a total of 22 points its last three times out. The betting value here resides with the Redskins.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone over in the Redskins' last four games against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are 1-8 ATS in their last nine games on Thursday.

The Redskins are 5-13 ATS in their last 18 games at night.

All NFL odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.