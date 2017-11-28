Mike McCarthy on Aaron Rodgers' Injury Rehab: 'He's Knocking It Out of the Park'

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy praised quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Monday regarding his rehabilitation from a broken collarbone.

According to ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky, McCarthy believes Rodgers is making great progress, but he is unsure if he will return to practice Saturday:

"We'll see. I mean, he's still going through—there's a protocol, there's targets we're trying to hit each and every week. I think they're working [on it], and it's segmented. The A-No. 1 priority is to get him healthy. Practice is not something we're really focused on right now.

"I'm more focused on game-planning for the [Tampa Bay] Buccaneers. There's a plan laid out for Aaron, just like the other guys on [injured reserve]. He's knocking it out of the park; he's going at it 120 miles an hour. We'll see what the end of the week brings."

Rodgers is eligible to return to practice Friday, but since the Packers don't practice that day, Saturday could mark his return to the practice field, per Demovsky.

Prior to Green Bay's 31-28 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, Rodgers was seen throwing the ball at Heinz Field, even uncorking some passes as deep as 50 yards downfield.

Rodgers cannot play this week against the Bucs or next week against the Cleveland Browns, but he is eligible to return to action in Week 15's game against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 17.

Brett Hundley has started the past five games in Rodgers' absence after replacing him when Rodgers suffered the broken collarbone in Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Hundley is just 1-4 as a starter, and the Packers are two games out of a playoff spot in the NFC at 5-6.

Although Green Bay fell to Pittsburgh on Sunday, Hundley enjoyed his best NFL game by far with 245 passing yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Prior to breaking his collarbone, Rodgers had thrown for 1,385 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions in six games.