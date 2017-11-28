Kevin Durant Discusses Race, Impact as an NBA Player in Mercury News Exclusive

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

In an interview with Logan Murdock of the San Jose Mercury News published Monday, Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant discussed a number of issues, including race and his ability to make an impact as an NBA player.

Durant told Murdock he has found his identity since joining the Warriors and mentioned that he is now more aware of the difficulties black men face:

"Finally waking up, to be honest. Just kind of seeing how rough it is for an average black man, you know what I'm saying? And on top of that, a black man makes one mistake ... I see how far we get pushed down. For me, I kind of grew up in this basketball world, whereas my talent kind of overrides what I look like.

"I didn't have it as rough when it comes to that, as far as social or systematic oppression or any social issues. They didn't really apply to me because I could put a ball in a basket. Just me saying that kind of woke me up a little bit, like 'Damn, that's all I'm good for?' Like, if I wasn't a basketball player, what kind of man would they look at me as, you know what I'm saying?"

