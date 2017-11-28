WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from November 27November 28, 2017
WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from November 27
The unholy alliance of Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville again left a mark on Monday's show, sending another warning loudly and clearly to the Raw women's division en route to becoming some of the night's biggest winners.
The trio laid waste to Sasha Banks and set their sights on Asuka, but they then thought again about engaging the dangerous Empress of Tomorrow in fisticuffs.
NXT was represented across the flagship this week as Samoa Joe left Superstars lying in his wake, including intercontinental champion Roman Reigns.
Not quite so lucky, though, were Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt. The NXT exports continued to suffer from lackluster booking that threatens their credibility. They were the night's biggest losers.
Dive deeper into why those Superstars stood out among the others on the November 27 episode with this recap of Monday's broadcast.
Winner: Absolution
Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville continued to put the Raw women's division on notice Monday night, cutting promos that explained their actions and leaving Sasha Banks in a heap in the center of the ring.
If that wasn't enough, they interrupted Asuka's post-match celebration and stared her down, insinuating The Empress of Tomorrow may be next on their list of Superstars to conquer.
Of course, the trio thought better of trying an attack on Asuka, who has a history of dispatching all comers, but they still managed to make an impact on the show and did so in impressive fashion.
Did their promo earlier in the night come off forced and somewhat unnatural? Of course. Did Deville struggle on the mic? Yes, but she had limited experience in live promo work in NXT.
Those issues aside, it was another strong showing for a trio that is clearly poised to take center stage in the women's division for the foreseeable future.
Loser: Finn Balor
Finn Balor is over. He is very over, as the reaction to his arrival Monday night proved.
Unfortunately, management has no idea how to use him or, perhaps, no desire to do so.
That led to his utilization Monday night, where he rushed to the ring and took the fight to Kane, only to see his save of Jason Jordan end with a steel chair assault at the hands of The Big Red Monster.
Balor, the first universal champion and one of the most popular stars on the Raw roster, was again sacrificed to put over a guy well past his prime.
Other than garnering the big pop, his appearance Monday was inconsequential. A shame considering just how over he is, despite subpar creative.
Winner: Samoa Joe
The Samoan Submission Machine again established himself as an unstoppable force who will stop at nothing to get what he wants.
Monday night, he obliterated Titus O'Neil in a scheduled match and then choked out Apollo Crews moments later.
Had his night ended there, it would have been a solid one that furthered the idea he was hellbent on destruction.
But it did not end there.
Instead, he attacked intercontinental champion Roman Reigns following a successful title defense against Elias. He trapped him in the Coquina Clutch and choked The Big Dog out, seemingly sparking a rivalry over the midcard title that will lead to a series of matches that builds on those previous contests between the heavyweights.
Joe remains a focal point of WWE Creative and that is a welcome sight for fans.
Loser: Bray Wyatt
Commentators Michael Cole, Booker T and Corey Graves can put over the refocused Bray Wyatt all they want, but at the end of the day, we have seen this story play out before.
Wyatt comes back, cuts a curious promo and creates just enough hope that maybe WWE Creative has finally figured out how best to book his character. Then he picks a fight with a main event star and loses. Rinse, recycle, repeat.
A win over Matt Hardy is hardly enough to create excitement that Wyatt is suddenly going to become the elite headliner he probably should have been three years ago.
Wyatt is doomed to mediocrity, left to wallow away in the repetitive because those in charge of guiding his character have done more damage than good.