WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from November 27

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The unholy alliance of Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville again left a mark on Monday's show, sending another warning loudly and clearly to the Raw women's division en route to becoming some of the night's biggest winners.

The trio laid waste to Sasha Banks and set their sights on Asuka, but they then thought again about engaging the dangerous Empress of Tomorrow in fisticuffs.

NXT was represented across the flagship this week as Samoa Joe left Superstars lying in his wake, including intercontinental champion Roman Reigns.

Not quite so lucky, though, were Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt. The NXT exports continued to suffer from lackluster booking that threatens their credibility. They were the night's biggest losers.

Dive deeper into why those Superstars stood out among the others on the November 27 episode with this recap of Monday's broadcast.