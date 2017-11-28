NFL Standings 2017: Week 13 Records, Playoff Scenarios, Wild-Card Picture

Elsa/Getty Images

With one month left in the NFL season, there are 29 teams still eligible for the postseason.

So unless you're a fan of the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants or San Francisco 49ers, there's still some sliver of hope that your team can make it to January.

No teams have clinched a playoff berth yet, and only one can punch its ticket in Week 13. Beneath the division leaders, the fight for the two wild-card spots in each conference is heating up.

The NFC may have the better teams, but the AFC may produce the best drama when it comes to the fight for the two wild-card positions since there are more teams clustered together around the No. 5 and No. 6 spots in the standings.

Here's a deeper look at the clinching scenarios and the wild-card races heading into Week 13.

Playoff Scenarios

NFC

The Philadelphia Eagles can lock up the first playoff berth of 2017 as early as Thursday night. If the Washington Redskins defeat the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, the Eagles will be crowned NFC East champions and will be guaranteed at least one home game in the postseason.

The Eagles can also secure the division championship with a victory in Seattle on Sunday night.

No other NFC team can clinch a division title in Week 13, but the Minnesota Vikings can get one step closer to the NFC North title with a win over the Atlanta Falcons and a loss by the Detroit Lions against the Baltimore Ravens.

AFC

No teams can clinch a playoff spot in Week 13, but the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots, both of whom have three-game leads in their respective divisions, can put themselves in position to do so in Week 14 if they win on Sunday.

Wild-Card Picture

NFC Division Leaders

1. Philadelphia (10-1)

2. Minnesota (9-2)

3. Los Angeles Rams (8-3)

4. New Orleans (8-3)

NFC Wild-Card Contenders

5. Carolina (8-3)

6. Atlanta (7-4)

7. Seattle (7-4)

8. Detroit (6-5)

The traditional powers of the NFC are starting to separate themselves from the pack. The Falcons jumped into the final playoff position following their Week 12 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and they could further help their standing with a win at home over the Vikings in Week 13.

Carolina will get a chance to shift the balance of power in the NFC South in Week 13 as it visits the Superdome to take on the New Orleans Saints.

All three NFC South teams will have eyes on Sunday night's game in Seattle. A win by the Eagles at CenturyLink Field would do wonders for the NFC South's bid to get three teams in the postseason.

In order to keep a fighting chance alive for a wild-card berth, the Lions must go into Baltimore and pick up a victory.

At least one of the 5-6 teams beneath Detroit will keep pace since the Redskins and Cowboys play each other, but the two NFC East foes, the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals need a ton of help to even get a chance of sniffing the top six.

AFC Division Leaders

1. Pittsburgh (9-2)

2. New England (9-2)

3. Tennessee (7-4)

4. Kansas City (6-5)

AFC Wild-Card Picture

5. Jacksonville (7-4)

6. Baltimore (6-5)

7. Buffalo (6-5)

8. Cincinnati (5-6)

9. Los Angeles Chargers (5-6)

10. Oakland (5-6)

The ineptitude of the Kansas City Chiefs has dragged the Los Angeles Chargers and Oakland Raiders into the playoff hunt.

The Chargers and Raiders have winnable games at home in Week 13, while the Chiefs have to visit the New York Jets, who aren't dead yet but need a lot of help.

However, the best division race in the AFC comes from the South, where the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars have been neck-and-neck. Whoever loses out in that division will most likely earn the No. 5 seed and a matchup with the AFC West champion, which doesn't look so daunting right now.

If the Buffalo Bills didn't make a baffling decision to bench Tyrod Taylor in Week 11, they might be in the hunt for the fifth seed, but right now they're battling the Ravens for sixth.

Both the Bills and Ravens could slip up in Week 13, as they face the Patriots and Lions, respectively, and if that happens, the door will swing wide-open for a second AFC West team to take a wild-card spot, or for the Cincinnati Bengals to swoop in if they beat the Steelers.

You could argue the AFC wild-card picture is more intriguing than the NFC because of the dearth of teams still alive, but that's about the only category in which the AFC is better than the NFC as a whole in 2017.

