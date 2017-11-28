Arsene Wenger: 'Unbelievable' Offers Required to Sell Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has ruled out the possibility of contract rebels Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil leaving the club in January "unless something unbelievable happens."

Both players will see their contracts expire at the end of the season, but the Gunners won't be tempted into cashing in this winter, according to Wenger, who was speaking ahead of Wednesday's clash with Huddersfield Town.

When asked if he believed Sanchez and Ozil would be Arsenal players on February 1, after the winter transfer window closes, Wenger replied, per the London Evening Standard:

“Yes, of course.

“I rule it out. I don't think every day about that.

"As long as they are here they give their best for the club. In my head they stay until the end of the season, unless something unbelievable happens I don't see that changes."

Ian Abrahams of TalkSport provided further quotes from the Arsenal chief, who was unable to give any update on the duo's futures at the club beyond this season:

The question now is what offer would equate to "something unbelievable" for Wenger's Arsenal to consider selling either of their biggest names midway through the season.

The French tactician made the comments with the intention of preserving a steely front in the face of a concerning situation, but James Olley of the Evening Standard said it only further complicated matters:

It would be a substantial blow for Arsenal to lose Sanchez or Ozil for nothing next summer, never mind both, particularly considering they cost more than £70 million in their combined transfer fees.

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton recently told a BBC Sport panel it was the increased chance of major silverware that's turning the pair's heads, a view that is difficult to argue:

Despite winning three FA Cups in the previous four seasons, the Gunners have not mustered the same title threat that Ozil and Sanchez have enjoyed at their respective former clubs, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

While Wenger remains steadfast in his refusal to sell either player in January, the club could then lose them for nothing come the summer.