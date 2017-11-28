Mesut Ozil to Manchester United Would 'Frighten Me to Death,' Says Ian Wright

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has said the prospect of Mesut Ozil joining Premier League rivals Manchester United on a free transfer scares him "to death," as the Gunners midfielder approaches the end of his contract.

Wright also voiced his opinion that the free transfer "looks a shoo-in" next summer. He was speaking to the BBC and said (h/t Daily Mirror's John Cross):

“Mesut Ozil on a free to Manchester United on a free looks a shoo-in. I'm sure Jose [Mourinho, Manchester United manager] would love to do that.

“That would frighten me to death. He is a great talent and having great players around him would lift him up as well.

“I'm sure him and his agent would not push it this far if they were going to sign [for Arsenal]."

Ozil is able to sign a pre-contract agreement with any team outside the Premier League when he enters the final six months of his deal in January, with Barcelona touted as another potential destination for the playmaker.

The Daily Telegraph's James Ducker recently likened the Germany international's prospective Old Trafford switch to one United icon who went on to accomplish great things with the club in the latter years of his career:

Red Devils manager Mourinho recruited Ozil from Werder Bremen in 2010 after assuming the role as Real Madrid boss, and the player left for Arsenal in the summer of 2013, three months after the former was sacked by Los Blancos.

ESPN's Alex Shaw last month provided an excerpt from Ozil's autobiography, titled "Die Magie des Spiels" ("The Magic of the Game"), where he professed to "love Mourinho" despite some rocky moments in their relationship:



The Gunners are at risk of losing two headline stars in Ozil and Alexis Sanchez next year, with both their deals expiring in June 2018 and no word of progress being made in their contract talks for some time.

Football writer Layth Yousif went so far as to infer Ozil's heart and determination to star for Arsenal is waning, suggesting his absence in Sunday's 1-0 win against Burnley could have been prevented:

Wright's fears regarding a no-cost move to Old Trafford are justified, given they would symbolise much of what many Arsenal fans fear: losing major resources to a direct rival—for nothing, no less—one who offers bigger and better prospects right now.

The Red Devils have taken to splurging on star talent in recent years, spending heavily to sign the likes of Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial, but Ozil could be a recruit of massive value on a free.

Back in October, Ciaran Kelly of the Manchester Evening News quoted a source close to Ozil, who said Mourinho and his former Real star are "always in contact," another worrying development for those at the Emirates Stadium.

Unless Arsenal can enact major change this season needed to help convince their want-away stars to stick around, Wright's fears over a Manchester manoeuvre could be realised.