Alex Collins, Mike Wallace and More Fantasy Reaction from Texans vs. Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans combined for 597 total yards Monday night in Baltimore's 23-16 victory, which meant points were hard to come by for fantasy football owners looking for any help to close out Week 12.

Alex Collins was one of the few bright spots from a fantasy perspective, while Ravens teammates Mike Wallace and Danny Woodhead suffered as a result of Baltimore's failure to establish the passing game.

The team's offensive struggles as a whole will inevitable hurt Collins, Wallace and Woodhead's fantasy value over the rest of the 2017 season.

Alex Collins

Collins carried the ball 16 times for 60 yards and a touchdown. He also had minus-three receiving yards on two receptions. NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay was among the fantasy owners waiting until the end to see what Collins would deliver:

After Monday night, Collins is averaging slightly under 4.9 yards per carry, so he's effective when he has the ball in his hands. The problem, however, is that he's carrying the ball 12.9 times a game, which isn't nearly enough to make him a consistent fantasy threat.

Since Collins isn't much of a pass-catcher out of the backfield, his value falls even further.

Especially at this point of the season—when the games start getting important—banking on Collins to deliver more than a low-end RB2/flex candidate is risky.

Mike Wallace

Wallace finished as Baltimore's leading receiver, which didn't count for much. He had five receptions for 48 yards on 11 targets.

Through 10 games, Wallace's 37.1 receiving yards per game are the second-lowest of his career. He hasn't helped his own case too much, either. According to Pro Football Reference, his 61.5 percent catch rate is tied for 120th among qualified players.

After registering the third 1,000-yard receiving season of his NFL career in 2016, Wallace has firmly regressed to the mean.

And until Joe Flacco turns things around, Wallace isn't worth much more than a bench spot in standard leagues, and many owners would be better off leaving him on the waiver wire. Poor quarterbacks can drag down even the NFL's best receivers, so there's little chance for Wallace to succeed in spite of Flacco's problems.

Danny Woodhead

Woodhead had 22 rushing yards on four carries but padded his fantasy output with 23 receiving yards on four receptions.

According to Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke, Woodhead saw the second-most snaps among Ravens running backs Monday night:

Woodhead's usage makes him a somewhat intriguing fantasy prospect down the final stretch of the season. There are obvious questions about his durability, and he'll provide marginal returns on the ground even if he stays healthy for the rest of the year.

Still, the Ravens aren't blessed with much depth at running back, so Woodhead should see a solid number of snaps every game. Between that and his receiving ability, Woodhead could be a pleasant surprise for the owners who stuck with him through his time on injured reserve.