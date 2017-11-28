Week 13 Waiver Wire: Projecting Best Adds, Drops and Future Handcuffs

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The waiver wire is where fantasy seasons are won or lost. The draft is a bit hit-or-miss, and chances are you are going to whiff on a handful of picks that won't be on your team long after Week 1.

However, everyone has the chance to play catch-up on the waiver wire, and if you play your cards right, you could find yourself with players like New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who wasn't a hot name during draft season but is now leading fantasy teams everywhere to monster seasons. You can still find key contributors this late in the year, however.

Here are some notes on the four best pickups for Week 13 matchups (one for each primary offensive position) and a few notable drops occurring throughout Yahoo fantasy leagues. In addition, we'll take a look at two handcuffs who could be seeing more playing time.

Quarterback

Best Add: Green Bay Packers QB Brett Hundley (on Teams in 7 Percent of Yahoo Leagues)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley looked much improved Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers as he threw for 245 yards and three touchdowns against a tough defense on the road.

Now he'll face a much easier task against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home. The Bucs just allowed 180 yards to Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills and 253 yards to Atlanta Falcons wideout Julio Jones in consecutive weeks. It's not out of the question that Hundley's No. 1 target (Davante Adams) crosses the century mark with ease at Lambeau Field.

Hundley is a viable starter in two-quarterback leagues and could even make his way into deeper leagues with only one quarterback in the starting lineup.

Notable Drop: Kansas City Chiefs QB Alex Smith (94 Percent)

Everyone is abandoning the Kansas City Chiefs bandwagon right now. Admittedly, I was still on board until this past Sunday, but a 16-10 loss at home to a Buffalo Bills team that was reeling did not inspire confidence.

Now the Chiefs have gone from Super Bowl contenders to potential playoff spectators. The offense, in particular, has struggled in recent weeks, scoring just 19 points in their past two games (and 36 in their last three).

Right now, it's hard to trust Kansas City until it turns this slump around. While dropping Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith seems drastic, benching him in favor of other options is likely a good call at this time.

Running Back

Best Add: Green Bay Packers RB Jamaal Williams (58 Percent)

Green Bay Packers rookie running back Jamaal Williams is receiving all the usage he can possibly handle with the injuries to teammates Aaron Jones and Ty Montgomery.

Over the past three games, Williams has touched the ball 68 times. Notably, Williams' usage hasn't shifted depending on the game flow. For example, he was on the wrong end of a 23-0 blowout against the Baltimore Ravens but still touched the ball 21 times.

But a matchup with the 4-7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home is a matchup in favor of Williams, who should see 20-plus touches yet again.

Notable Drop: Dallas Cowboys RB Alfred Morris (73 Percent)

Alfred Morris may be the main man in the Dallas Cowboys backfield until the suspended Ezekiel Elliott returns to action in late December, but increased touches won't matter much as long as the Cowboy offense can't manage to score 10 or more points in a game, which they haven't done in the three contests without the second-year pro.

At this point, it's hard to start anyone on the Dallas Cowboys offense, even quarterback Dak Prescott, who hasn't looked the same without Elliott alongside him.

Wide Receiver

Best Add: San Francisco 49ers WR Marquise Goodwin (15 Percent)

This is a bit of a shot in the dark, but San Francisco 49ers wideout Marquise Goodwin is the type of player who can accrue enough fantasy points on just one play alone. The problem is that Goodwin doesn't see many targets (only 19 in his last four games).

However, the former track star has stayed productive with 229 receiving yards in his last three games. His next opponent is the Chicago Bears, whose defense has played well this year. However, Goodwin's speed is a problem for any opponent, and he could take the top off the Chicago secondary and break a long gain or two.

Notable Drop: Miami Dolphins WR Kenny Stills (65 Percent)

This drop seems like a bit of a panic move. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills is just two weeks off a seven-catch, 180-yard performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's a legitimate deep threat who can make a big play at any given time.

A matchup with the New England Patriots looked good on paper last Sunday, but Stills only caught three passes for 47 yards.

That being said, Stills is now going to face a Denver Broncos team that has not only lost seven straight but also will be missing star cornerback Aqib Talib, who is suspended for two games following his role in a fight with Oakland Raiders wideout Michael Crabtree.

If Stills is available and you need a third wideout or flex, he's not a bad option by any means.

Tight End

Best Add: Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE O.J. Howard (26 Percent)

Notable Drop: Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate (64 percent)

This add-drop combination goes hand in hand. Over the past few weeks, it seems as though there has been a changing of the guard at tight end in Tampa Bay, with 2017 first-round pick O.J. Howard receiving more snaps than Cameron Brate.

Per Pro Football Reference, Howard played 75 percent of the snaps and saw four targets Sunday, while Brate played less than half of the offensive snaps (48 percent) and only received two targets.

That trend will likely continue as the season nears its close, with Howard perhaps taking away more snaps and targets from Brate down the stretch. With the Bucs all but out of the playoff picture at this point, they may as well play Howard more to give him more reps before his sophomore campaign next year.

Handcuffs

Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry (69 Percent)

One Tennessee Titans running back averages 4.6 yards per carry. The other averages 3.5 yards per carry.

If you were to guess which one is the starter, you'd pick the one with 4.6 yards per carry, right?

That isn't the case in Tennessee, however, as DeMarco Murray is still starting ahead of Derrick Henry, who has been more productive this season despite an inconsistent amount of carries from week to week.

Murray has enjoyed a solid career that has featured three 1,000-yard seasons, but it's clear that injuries have slowed him down enough to the point where he's not the best back on the Titans.

Eventually, Tennessee could give the majority of carries to Henry from this point forward as it makes a playoff push. If Henry is on the waiver wire in your league, he's worth an add.

Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (34 Percent)

If you're in a deeper league and looking for a running back, consider the Los Angeles Chargers' Austin Ekeler.

The game script against the Cleveland Browns at home could afford Ekeler some increased opportunities. Namely, it's possible that the Chargers blow out the winless Browns after two or three quarters, leading to more touches for the backup.

Furthermore, the Chargers could just decide to run the ball at the Browns all game, especially after a formerly struggling Cincinnati Bengals rushing attack just went for 152 yards.

If the Colts are able to build a lead with a strong running attack, the Browns will be forced to pass, which plays into Los Angeles' defensive strength (their pass rush and coverage). If that's the game plan, then we may see more Ekeler than usual.