NFL Picks Week 13: Advice on Latest Vegas Odds and Spreads for Upcoming Schedule

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Week 13 of the NFL season could be one of the most competitive sets of games this year. According to OddsShark, only one game has a double-digit spread at this moment.

Of course, spreads could change, and double-digit underdogs can spike upsets, but this looks like a fun slate on paper.

Below you'll find picks for each game alongside the best bets for a favorite, underdog and over/under totals this week. All odds are via OddsShark.

Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys (-1.5, 44 O/U)

Pick: Redskins 20, Cowboys 13

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens (-3)

Pick: Ravens 20, Lions 17

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (-7)

Pick: Titans 24, Texans 17

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (-9.5, 40.5 O/U)

Pick: Jaguars 23, Colts 10

Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins (EVEN, 38 O/U)

Pick: Dolphins 19, Broncos 16

Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5, 43.5 O/U) at New York Jets

Pick: Jets 20, Chiefs 13

Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons (-3, 47 O/U)

Pick: Falcons 30, Vikings 23

New England Patriots (-7.5, 49 O/U) at Buffalo Bills

Pick: Patriots 31, Bills 17

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears (-4, 39 O/U)

Pick: Bears 20, 49ers 13

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers (EVEN)

Pick: Packers 24, Buccaneers 20

Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers (-13.5, 42.5 O/U)

Pick: Chargers 28, Browns 13

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (-4, 48 O/U)

Pick (with Saints CB Marshon Lattimore and Ken Crawley): Saints 28, Panthers 17



Pick (without them): Panthers 24, Saints 20

Los Angeles Rams (-6.5, 45.5 O/U) at Arizona Cardinals

Pick: Rams 24, Cardinals 17

New York Giants at Oakland Raiders (-7.5, 43 O/U)

Pick: Raiders 20, Giants 13

Philadelphia Eagles (-5, 47 O/U) at Seattle Seahawks

Pick: Eagles 24, Seahawks 14

Pittsburgh Steelers (-5.5, 43 O/U) at Cincinnati Bengals

Pick: Steelers 24, Bengals 20

Best Bets

Favorite

The New England Patriots have crushed their last three opponents by a combined 68 points. Before beating the Kansas City Chiefs 16-10 on Sunday, the Buffalo Bills lost to their last three opponents by a combined 80 points.

It's hard envisioning a path to victory for the Bills here, especially considering the fact that it looks like the Patriots defense has figured things out on the back end after allowing 128 points in their first four games. Since then, New England has not allowed more 17 points in each of their last seven contests.

It's possible that Bills running back LeSean McCoy, who has proved to be a dominant running back in Orchard Park, New York, could lead his team to an upset win. However, the Bills defense is no match for the talented Pats offense, and that will be the difference.

Underdog

The Kansas City Chiefs have lost five of their last six games. Their lone win during that span was against the Denver Broncos, who haven't won a game in their last seven tries.

Kansas City scored just nine points against the 2-9 New York Giants and 10 versus the Buffalo Bills, who had just given up 47 points at home to the New Orleans Saints two weeks prior.

Betting the Chiefs is a difficult proposition right now, especially against a New York Jets team that always finds a way to hang around regardless of the opponent.

With Gang Green getting three points plus the hook at home, siding with the Jets seems like the sharp play.

Over

With all due respect to the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings defenses, who have played well this season, the offensive talent on both sides is very hard to stop for a full 60 minutes.

For the Vikings, Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs form one of the best one-two punches at wideout in the game. Tight end Kyle Rudolph is also coming off a two-touchdown performance, and running backs Latavius Murray and Jerrick McKinnon have formed a solid duo.

In Atlanta, everyone knows about the exploits of elite wideout Julio Jones, but No. 2 pass-catcher Mohamed Sanu is having a solid season, catching 45 passes in 10 games.

Running back Devonta Freeman could be back from concussion protocol this week, and if so, he and fellow rusher Tevin Coleman will be tough for the Minnesota Vikings to slow down.

On the indoor track in Atlanta, points should be easier to come by as opposed to a windy, cold and rainy or snowy locale in the northern part of the United States. Notably, field goals are much easier to pull off indoors.

Given all these factors, look for a high-scoring game in Atlanta.

Under

The Washington Redskins had just 10 points against the 2-9 New York Giants on Thanksgiving until scoring 10 more in the last three-plus minutes of the game.

The Dallas Cowboys have not scored in double digits in their last three games.

The reasons for the offensive sluggishness are obvious. Washington's best offensive weapon (running back Chris Thompson) is out for the year with a broken fibula. He is a dynamic player who broke out in his fifth season thanks to 804 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns in nine-plus games. If not for the injury, a 10-touchdown, 1,200-yard campaign was conceivable.

The Cowboys aren't the same without running back Ezekiel Elliott, whose six-game suspension will last through Week 15. With Elliott, the Cowboys were a 5-3 team that had the capability of crossing the 30-point plateau. Without him, Dallas hasn't hit that number in three total games.

It's hard seeing either short-handed offense scoring much more than 20 points at best in this game, so take the under with confidence.