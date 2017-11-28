Waiver Wire Week 13: Stat Projections for Top Fantasy Pickups and Sleepers

The fantasy football season is nearing its close. For some leagues, Week 13 marks the end of the regular season, while others stretch to Week 14 before entering the postseason.

Regardless of your league's structure, it's crunch time for every team fighting for a playoff spot, and it's possible that one smart pickup can put you over the top.

Here's a look at the top adds in for each primary offensive fantasy position, alongside four sleeper suggestions. All percentage numbers are via Yahoo.

Quarterback

Top Fantasy Pickup: Minnesota Vikings QB Case Keenum (on teams in 46 percent of Yahoo leagues)

Week 13 Stat Projection at Atlanta Falcons: 250 passing yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception

This isn't the easiest case to make, but starting Case Keenum down the stretch could be a trap.

Yes, Keenum is coming off an impressive three-touchdown performance against the Detroit Lions, and he also threw for four scores and 304 yards against the Washington Redskins, but the Vikings' next three games should be tough.

Minnesota is traveling to face the 7-4 Atlanta Falcons and 8-3 Carolina Panthers on the road before hosting the Cincinnati Bengals, who allow only 19.5 points per game (good enough for 10th in the league). The Falcons may not be as difficult a defense as Carolina and Cincinnati, but chances are they aren't about to give up a blow-up performance either.

Keenum has crushed expectations this year, but he'll have to weather a tough storm over the next three weeks.

Top Fantasy Sleeper: New York Jets QB Josh McCown (33 Percent)

Week 13 Stat Projection vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 275 passing yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Here's a sentence I did not expect to write this year: New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown has 20 total touchdowns and just eight interceptions after 11 games.

Credit goes to McCown for keeping the Jets competitive in a year where few thought they'd be anything more than a basement-dwelling team.

From a fantasy perspective, McCown is a solid starter in two-quarterback leagues, and it's safe to say that he's been one of the 12 best signal-callers in the NFL this year.

Against a reeling Kansas City Chiefs team, McCown could find deep threat Robby Anderson a few times to pull off the upset.

Running Back

Top Fantasy Pickup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Jacquizz Rodgers (7 Percent)

Week 13 Stat Projection vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 10 carries, 45 rushing yards

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin, unfortunately, suffered a concussion against the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday, and his status for the rest of the season is unknown at this time.

Other Bucs backs will receive increased opportunities, and one of them should be Jacquizz Rodgers, who has rushed for 217 yards on 60 carries this year.

Although Rodgers should be seeing more reps, he will likely still share backfield duties with Peyton Barber, who scored twice against the Falcons. Rodgers isn't much of a threat in the pass game, either, with only seven receptions this year.

Given those two facts, you can likely find better options on the waiver wire.

Top Fantasy Sleeper: Seattle Seahawks RB J.D. McKissic (31 Percent)

Week 13 Stat Projection vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 7 carries, 35 rushing yards; 3 receptions, 30 receiving yards, 1 TD

Seattle Seahawks running back J.D. McKissic is clearly the most explosive runner on the team's roster right now. At some point, the 'Hawks have to turn to him for more touches to give the offense some much-needed juice on the ground (quarterback Russell Wilson leads the team in rushing yards).

The numbers are trending in the right direction, at least. Over the past two weeks, McKissic has accrued 20 touches and turned that into 97 yards from scrimmage. With more opportunities, he could be in line for a breakout game.

Wide Receiver

Top Fantasy Pickup: Cleveland Browns WR Josh Gordon (51 Percent)

Week 13 Stat Projection at Los Angeles Chargers: 4 receptions, 50 receiving yards

After a three-year hiatus away from the game, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon is returning to the league. It will be interesting to see how he fares in the season's final five weeks. Anything resembling his 2013 season (1,646 yards) is a lot to ask for someone who hasn't played since 2014, but it's possible we could see some flashes down the stretch.

The problem this week is that the Los Angeles Chargers pass defense has been lights-out in recent weeks thanks to a suffocating pass rush and fantastic coverage. Don't expect too much from Gordon on Sunday, but he could have a few solid games come fantasy playoff time.

Top Fantasy Sleeper: Buffalo Bills WR Zay Jones (14 Percent)

Week 13 Stat Projection vs. New England Patriots: 5 receptions, 65 receiving yards

After a difficult seven games to open his season, Buffalo Bills rookie wide receiver Zay Jones has improved over his past three weeks, catching 13 passes (on 24 targets) for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

Jones is likely to stay busy on Sunday when his team faces the high-powered New England Patriots offense. The Buffalo Bills are going to need to keep up with the Pats attack somehow. If they fall behind, then Jones could be busy in a last-ditch effort to keep the Bills' victory hopes alive.

Tight End

Top Fantasy Pickup: Arizona Cardinals TE Ricky Seals-Jones (2 Percent)

Week 13 Stat Projection vs. Los Angeles Rams: 3 receptions, 35 receiving yards

An undrafted free agent, Arizona Cardinals tight end Ricky Seals-Jones has turned 12 targets in the last two weeks into seven catches for 126 yards and three touchdowns in the past two weeks.

Of course, that type of touchdown production is unsustainable moving forward, but don't be surprised if Seals-Jones continues to be a strong focal point in the pass game in December. Larry Fitzgerald is the team's clear No. 1 pass-catcher, but the Cards haven't had a solid No. 2 option step up this season. Seals-Jones could be that guy.

Top Fantasy Sleeper: Buffalo Bills TE Charles Clay (32 Percent)

Week 13 Stat Projection vs. Seattle Seahawks: 4 receptions, 45 receiving yards, 1 TD