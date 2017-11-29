College Football Playoff 2017: How Top Teams Outside the Top 4 Can Get in

1 of 5

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Why They're Out

Alabama had one of its most inept offensive performances in a long time in what was a thorough Auburn domination in Jordan-Hare Stadium this past weekend.

The Crimson Tide also couldn't handle Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who was efficient and often dynamic in a 26-14 win. On the flip side, UA signal-caller Jalen Hurts had one of his worst games as a collegian, and coordinator Brian Daboll's offense was discombobulated all afternoon.

Though that's just former No. 1 Alabama's first loss, it comes at an awful time for the Tide.

They lost their division and won't have the opportunity to win any goodwill in the SEC Championship Game.

At this point, UA is on the outside looking in, which is hard to envision after the Tide were in the catbird's seat just a few days ago.

What Must Be Done

All Alabama can do is watch and hope.

That's a tough place to be for coach Nick Saban and Co. after they were used to controlling their own destiny. It would be best for the Tide if Auburn beats Georgia and TCU stuns Oklahoma in their rematch.

If that happens, Alabama probably gets in along with Auburn, the winner of the ACC Championship Game (Clemson or Miami) and the winner of the Big Ten title game (or possibly TCU if Ohio State beats Wisconsin). The Tide need a lot to happen, but they are nowhere near out of it yet.

Sure, they'd love to be playing this weekend to ensure a spot. But at least they can't lose again. Their resume is complete; it's only a matter of whether it'll be deemed good enough by the committee.

Playoff Chances: 45 percent

It's more likely than not that they miss the playoff, which is disappointing for the Tide considering they have one fewer loss than Auburn and Ohio State.

But the Tigers and Buckeyes still have a chance to impress the committee one more time; Alabama doesn't. That means a lot at this juncture.

Alabama has only itself to blame for the position it is in, and now Saban and Co. must have vested interests in the outcome of several games this weekend. Perhaps weirdest, the Tide likely need Auburn to win. That's just not something many folks in the Yellowhammer State can stomach.