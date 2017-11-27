LeBron James, Cavaliers Crush 76ers Despite Big Game from Joel Embiid

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

There is only one LeBron James.

The conversation before Monday night's contest between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers may have centered on the matchup between James and Ben Simmons and the comparisons between the two, but James reminded everyone he's still the King, registering 30 points, 13 rebounds and six assists en route to a 113-91 blowout win.

That wasted a huge performance from Joel Embiid, who led the way for Philly (30 points, 11 rebounds), while Simmons had arguably the worst game of his impressive young career, posting 10 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists.

He also left the game with a right ankle sprain in the fourth quarter and didn't return, per Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

