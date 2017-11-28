Assessing Pittsburgh Steelers' Core Talent for 2018 and Beyond

2 of 8

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

At present, leading Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2018 after playing the 2017 season on the franchise tag. With a $12.12 payday this season, Bell doubtlessly will be seeking even greater per-year compensation, one commensurate with the fact that he's the league leader in rushes and rushing yardage as well as his high value as a receiver in the passing game.

The question, though, is whether Pittsburgh will be willing to pay Bell the amount he's looking for. On the one hand, they may allow Bell to test the market and let another team overpay for his services. On the other, the Steelers may have no choice but to find a way to come up with the cash to pay Bell, given how much he means to the overall success of Pittsburgh's offense.

In that case, Bell certainly remains the core player in Pittsburgh's running backs group. Joining him is 2017 rookie James Conner. Though Conner's usage has been low this year—just 24 rushes for 113 yards—his role should increase with experience and especially if Bell is elsewhere in 2018. The odd man out is Terrell Watson. Though the Steelers appreciate what he brings to the table in short-yardage situations and have experimented with him as a kick returner, Pittsburgh should have a new, younger third-string back next year, whose identity is to be determined.

At fullback, Roosevelt Nix should not relinquish his job any time soon. A key special-teamer, Nix is set to be a restricted free agent in 2018 and should receive some type of tender from the Steelers, if not a new contract, during the offseason.