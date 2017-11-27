Jason Witten Shoots Down Rumors He'll Leave Cowboys to Become Tennessee Coach

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Tennessee is still looking for its next football coach, but Cowboys tight end Jason Witten is not considering taking the job.

"Coaching is something I can see myself [doing] down the road, having one of those opportunities," Witten said Monday, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com. "But right now I'm all in with this team and my feet are planted firmly here and this opportunity that I have in 2017 and getting it right this week."

The Volunteers are looking to replace Butch Jones, who was fired earlier this month. While it appeared the team was ready to hire Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano, backlash from fans was enough for the program to back out of the deal, per ESPN.

Clay Travis of Outkick the Coverage—who helped lead the charge against Schiano—reported Monday Witten would leave the Cowboys to take the job at Tennessee.

While the tight end could return to his alma mater one day, it turns out the tight end isn't quite ready to end his playing career.

Witten has appeared in all 11 games for the Cowboys this season and hasn't missed a game since his rookie year in 2003. He has 429 receiving yards and three touchdowns while ranking second on the team with 50 catches.

The 35-year-old was asked about retirement after last year's playoffs but said he hadn't even thought about it.

Tennessee will have to look in other directions to fill its coaching vacancy.