Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings: Lineup Advice for Every Position

Don Feria/Associated Press

Without bye weeks, fantasy owners have several choices for starters, streaming options and playoff stashes. Before Week 13 action starts, we'll rank the top 10 players or units at each position.

It's slim pickings when choosing a defense for the upcoming matchups. Good groups play against productive offenses. For those looking for an edge at the position, lean on contests between two teams with poor records—there's an increased probability of a sloppy game filled with turnovers.

At this point, with the playoffs approaching for most leagues, it's not the time to overthink or "get cute" with your starting lineup. Always ride the wave that helped you through a good season.

Below, you can cycle through all six positions with an idea of where your players rank for Week 13.

Quarterbacks

1. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks vs. PHI

2. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers vs. NO

3. Carson Wentz, Seattle Seahawks vs. SEA

4. Tom Brady, New England Patriots vs. BUF

5. Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers vs. CLE

6. Kirk Cousins, Washington Redskins vs. DAL

7. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams vs. ARZ

8. Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders vs. NYG

9. Josh McCown, New York Jets vs. KC

10. Case Keenum, Minnesota Vikings vs. ATL

The Seattle Seahawks offense doesn't look like a well-oiled machine, but quarterback Russell Wilson scores more than enough points to carry you through any given week. The coaching staff has transformed the offensive unit into a pass-reliant group, and the signal-caller leads the team in rushing yards.

Wilson scored a rushing touchdown in each of the previous two games to go along with a pair of pass completions in the end zone. After the team's Week 6 bye, he's recorded more than 20 fantasy points in five of the last six games.

For Carson Wentz owners, don't allow Seattle's history of stingy pass defenses scare you away. According to head coach Pete Carroll, via Seahawks media reporter John Boyle, safety Kam Chancellor will miss the remainder of the season:

Without cornerback Richard Sherman or Chancellor on the field, continue to ride with Wentz in Week 13.

Running Backs

1. Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CIN

2. Todd Gurley II, Los Angeles Rams vs. ARZ

3. LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills vs. NE

4. Jordan Howard, Chicago Bears vs. SF

5. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. IND

6. Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers vs. CLE

7. Dion Lewis, New England Patriots vs. BUF

8. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR

9. Carlos Hyde, San Francisco 49ers vs. CHI

10. Latavius Murray, Minnesota Vikings vs. ATL

Typically, it's difficult to count on New England Patriots players on offense due to the team's flexibility in attacking a defense. Through the season, Mike Gillislee, James White, Rex Burkhead and Dion Lewis have contributed as either receivers or ball-carriers in the backfield.

Nonetheless, Lewis has logged double-digit carries in his previous six outings. He's scored at least 11 fantasy points in the last three games. On Sunday, the Patriots will take the field against a Buffalo Bills run defense that's allowed 146-plus yards in three of the last four contests.

Don't ignore Minnesota Vikings running back Latavius Murray as a solid play against the Atlanta Falcons' 20th-ranked run defense. He's found his way as the primary threat in the backfield, scoring 12.80 or more points in the last three matchups in standard leagues.

Wide Receivers

1. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CIN

2. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons vs. MIN

3. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. CLE

4. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans vs. TEN

5. Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia Eagles vs. SEA

6. Brandin Cooks, New England Patriots vs. BUF

7. A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals vs. PIT

8. Jamison Crowder, Washington Redskins vs. DAL

9. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. GB

10. Robby Anderson, New York Jets vs. KC

Antonio Brown and A.J. Green fantasy owners hit the jackpot in Week 12. Both scored more than 30 points in standard leagues. Despite tough matchups for the two receivers in divisional battles, start them with confidence, like you do every week.

For those who rolled the dice and hoped Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen would stay healthy, it's your time to flex against the opponent. He's caught 23 passes for 331 in the last two games. Now, the 25-year-old wideout draws a favorable matchup against the Cleveland Browns in Week 13.

After Week 7, wideout Jamison Crowder saw an uptick in pass targets. He's been an intended target at least eight times in each of the team's last four outings. In two of those games, the 24-year-old pass-catcher eclipsed 100 receiving yards.

In Week 13, Crowder will line up against the Dallas Cowboys' porous secondary. If he's on your bench, insert him into your lineup.

Tight Ends

1. Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots vs. BUF

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. NYJ

3. Jimmy Graham, Seattle Seahawks vs. PHI

4. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. SEA

5. Delanie Walker, Tennessee Titans vs. HOU

6. Jared Cook, Oakland Raiders vs. NYG

7. Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts vs. JAC

8. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers vs. CLE

9. Evan Engram, New York Giants vs. OAK

10. Jason Witten, Dallas Cowboys vs. WAS

It's not rocket science at tight end. For fantasy owners who own the top four names on the list, there's nothing to worry about—even with Travis Kelce only catching three passes for 39 yards against the Buffalo Bills in Week 12. He should bounce back against the New York Jets.

Jared Cook becomes an interesting play against the New York Giants. Big Blue allows an average 8.5 catches for 75 yards per game to opposing tight ends, per Football Outsiders.

In addition to a good matchup, Cook should see an increase in opportunities due to wideout Michael Crabtree's two-game suspension, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

Fellow receiver Amari Cooper will likely miss Sunday's game after suffering a concussion and ankle injury during his previous outing, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Cook already leads the team with 536 receiving yards. Now, he's set to take the field as the best pass-catcher for the Raiders against a Giants defense that's surrendered 22 touchdowns through the air.

Defenses



1. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. IND

2. Los Angeles Chargers vs. CLE

3. Chicago Bears vs. SF

4. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CIN

5. Denver Broncos vs. MIA

6. Washington Redskins vs. DAL

7. Tennessee Titans vs. HOU

8. Los Angeles Rams vs. ARZ

9. Baltimore Ravens vs. DET

10. Minnesota Vikings vs. ATL

Aside from the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chargers, fantasy owners will struggle to find a defensive unit to trust. The in-division battle between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals also holds a little uncertainty.

With very few defenses sure to rack up points, feel free to take a chance for a high reward. Despite a poor overall record, the Chicago Bears will line up against quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in his first start for the San Francisco 49ers or C.J. Beathard who suffered a hip strain and knee contusion in Week 12, per NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Matt Maiocco:

After watching the Houston Texans turn the ball over three times on Monday, the Tennessee Titans defense should cross your radar.

Kickers



1. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions

2. Stephen Gostkowski, New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

3. Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

4. Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

5. Will Lutz, New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers

6. Graham Gano, Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints

7. Matt Bryant, Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings

8. Kai Forbath, Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons

9. Ryan Succop, Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texas

10. Matt Prater, Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens

Here's one piece of advice for Harrison Butker owners, drop him before it's too late. As you read this, the stock value of the Kansas City Chiefs offense continues to plummet. As a result, dump the kicker. He scored five fantasy points in two of the last three games.

For fantasy owners who don't have the top three kickers on their roster, start Will Lutz or Graham Gano if available. The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers should each score a decent amount of points. The same goes for the kickers in the Falcons vs. Vikings contest.