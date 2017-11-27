Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Red Devils' Summer Targets

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will reportedly target left-footed players in an attempt to fix the team's issues in front of goal next summer, with the names of Antoine Griezmann, Gareth Bale, Danny Rose and Mesut Ozil all mentioned.

Per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, Mourinho already knows which parts of the squad he needs to address. He tried to add to his wide options last summer but failed with a move for Inter star Ivan Perisic, and Real Madrid had no interest in lowering their asking price for Bale.

Tottenham Hotspur's Rose and Atletico Madrid's Griezmann have both frequently been linked with the club since summer, and Ozil's future is up is the air, as he's on pace to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Per Luckhurst, rivals Manchester City spent £79.6 million more during the summer, and their superior firepower in front of goal has showed. The Premier League leaders have already scored 14 more goals than the Red Devils and lead the title race by eight points.

As shared by City Watch, their start to the season has been historically good, and it's no surprise other clubs haven't been able to keep up:

Mourinho is already looking ahead at next year, however. In Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, he has two proven scorers who can play through the centre, but it's clear the team's main issues lie out wide.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have both flashed their considerable talents playing out wide this season, but they're better equipped to play through the middle as well. On top of that, they're better at scoring than providing, and it's the latter the Red Devils need the most right now.

Spurs left-back Rose would make a lot of sense in that regard. The speedster is a solid crosser of the ball at a position of real need, and he's widely expected to be available.

As shared by BBC 5 Live Sport, Ian Wright believes he'll leave Spurs:

Tottenham have heavily relied on Ben Davies at the left-back position this season and could opt to cash in on Rose without suffering a drop in quality at this point.

Bale's agent recently told Fichajes.com (h/t Goal's Dom Farrell) the Welshman has no interest in leaving Madrid, but Griezmann remains a realistic option. Per Luckhurst, he turned down the chance to move to Old Trafford last summer but is still interested in a transfer in the near future.

Atletico were under a transfer ban last summer, explaining why he opted not to turn his back on the Rojiblancos. His clause now stands at £89.4 million, but according to the report, he has recently fuelled suspicions he could return to France to join Paris Saint-Germain, going on a "PR offensive."

Ozil worked with Mourinho in Madrid, where the two didn't seem to get along at all. As reported by Bild (h/t ESPN FC's Mattias Karen), Ozil later revealed Mourinho once called him a coward in front of his team-mates but also stated he “loves' the Special One in his biography.