Aqib Talib Talks Fight with Michael Crabtree, Potential Suspension or Fine

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Denver Broncos defensive back Aqib Talib said he hopes the NFL takes into account how his fight with Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree started before it dishes out any potential punishments.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post and Zac Stevens of BSNDenver shared Talib's Monday comments following Oakland's 21-14 victory on Sunday. Talib stressed he wasn't defending teammate Chris Harris, suggested Crabtree was the instigator and said he wasn't looking for a fight when the game began:

According to an NFL.com report, Talib pulled a necklace off Crabtree before they started shoving each other. It eventually turned into a full-on brawl with punches being thrown and others getting involved.

Crabtree, Talib and Raiders offensive lineman Gabe Jackson were ejected, with Jackson's coming because he pushed an official.

As for Harris, he said Crabtree sucker punched him during the play before Talib and the Raiders wide receiver started going after each other.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com shared an update on potential discipline, noting the league will review the fight before handing out punishments:

That Talib apparently grabbed Crabtree's chain is notable because he did the same thing during Denver's 26-6 victory over Oakland in Week 17 last season. Sunday was the first time they have played since because Crabtree missed the Week 4 matchup in 2017 with an injury.

"I'm going to go ahead and talk right away about the ugly incident early on in the game," Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio said, per NFL.com. "Where Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree got into it and it escalated, I think they have a little bit of history with the chain snatching from years back. And I think there was an additional chain snatch, from what I understand, and the bottom line is we can't afford to lose one of our top receivers and our starting guard 'cause he went over there to help his buddy."

A potential suspension for Talib or Crabtree would come at an inopportune time for either team.

Denver is in the middle of a seven-game losing streak and needs all the help it can get while attempting to turn around an abysmal 3-8 campaign, while the 5-6 Raiders are a mere one game behind the Buffalo Bills in the crowded AFC wild-card race.

Talib and the Broncos will face the Miami Dolphins in Week 13, while Crabtree's Raiders will square off with the New York Giants.