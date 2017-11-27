    Baron Davis Says He Could Turn Clippers Around If LA Needs Him Amid Injuries

    Scott Polacek
November 27, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 16: Baron Davis #5 of the Los Angeles Clippers drives past Ron Artest #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center on January 16, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2011 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Noah Graham/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Clippers are in need of backcourt depth after Patrick Beverley was lost for the season because of knee surgery, and retired guard Baron Davis suggested he could provide just that.

    "If the Clippers need me, I could come in there and turn it around," he said during an interview with sideline reporter Jaime Maggio:

    The interview came when Davis was sitting courtside for the Clippers' 97-95 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. While it appeared to be a somewhat tongue-in-cheek suggestion, Davis' return would give Clippers fans something to be excited about following the team's 7-11 start to the season.

    Davis played for the Clippers for nearly three full seasons, although they traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers in February of his third campaign with the team. That was the 2010-11 season, which was also the first time Blake Griffin appeared on the floor in a Clippers uniform.

    While Davis is 38 years old now, he was a force in his prime as a two-time All-Star and member of the 2003-04 All-NBA third team when he was with the New Orleans Hornets. He averaged more than 15 points per game eight times in his career, one of which came in 2009-10 with Los Angeles.

    The UCLA product played from 1999 to 2012 for the Charlotte and New Orleans Hornets, Golden State Warriors, Clippers, Cavaliers and New York Knicks. He attempted a short-lived G League comeback in 2016.

    Assuming Davis doesn't actually lace it up again in the 2017-18 season, the Clippers will need to rely on the combination of Austin Rivers, Lou Williams, Sindarius Thornwell and Jawun Evans in the backcourt with Beverley out and Milos Teodosic nursing a foot injury.

