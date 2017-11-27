The Miz Talks LaVar Ball's Appearance on WWE Raw, Praises Lonzo

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Little preparation went into the segment involving LaVar Ball during the June 26 edition of Raw in Los Angeles, The Miz revealed on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast.

The former WWE champion told Sam Roberts he approached Ball to go over the plans for the segment, only to have Ball decline the opportunity (h/t Uproxx's Scott Heisel). The Miz said he figured he and the Ball family were "going to wing it" from there.

The Miz and Ball engaged in a back-and-forth that culminated in Ball removing his shirt and mimicking karate moves before Dean Ambrose arrived to break things up.

"It was not planned at all," The Miz said of Ball taking off his shirt. "I was like, 'I'm just gonna let him do his thing because guess what? People are going to be talking about it for months on end.'"

Despite the interaction going off the rails a bit, The Miz still spoke positively of Ball, describing him as "a character" and "very much a promoter." He also praised Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, saying the rookie is "just a quiet kid who keeps his head down and works hard to be the best he possibly can be."

While plenty of sports fans were talking about Raw in the days and weeks after the show, the segment wasn't without controversy. A WWE microphone picked up LaMelo Ball saying the N-word. In a statement to the Los Angeles Times' Houston Mitchell, WWE said the comment wasn't scripted and didn't "[reflect] WWE's values."