    Cal Pitcher Jared Horn Involved in Car Crash That Killed Father, Brother

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistNovember 27, 2017

    UC Berkeley pitcher Jared Horn was the lone survivor in his vehicle following a car crash Saturday evening that killed his father, brother and two of his relatives, according to KTVU.com

    Authorities arrested 47-year-old Fred Lowe and charged him with vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence and hit and run after allegedly causing the pileup on I-80 near the San Pablo Dam Road exit before fleeing the scene.

    According to NBC Bay Area, Lowe was "driving on a suspended license due to a prior DUI conviction, the CHP said. In addition, he was involved in a second hit-and-run shortly after the fatal crash when he smashed into a parked vehicle near San Pablo Dam Road, right off the El Portal onramp, not far from the original crash site."

    Five cars in total were involved in the initial crash, with Horn's car ending up overturned. The wreck left six others injured from different vehicles and caused the freeway to be shut down for seven hours.

    Per KTVU.com's report, Horn—who had been driving—had injuries resulting from the crash but was released to his home.

    "We cannot imagine what Jared is going through right now, and the thoughts and prayers of our entire Cal baseball community are with Jared and his family," Cal's head coach, Mike Neu, said in a statement.

    "Jared is a respected and beloved member of our team as well as an incredible student-athlete, teammate and friend," he continued. "We will give him any and all support that we can as he goes through this unthinkably difficult time.

