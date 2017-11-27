Albert Haynesworth: Tennessee Won't Hire Tee Martin as HC Because of His Race

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

While Tee Martin would be a great fit as the next head football coach at Tennessee, former Volunteers star Albert Haynesworth doesn't see it happening due to his race.

"I don't think it's necessarily racism, but I think it's more like placism," Haynesworth said in a video on TMZ Sports. "They don't think a black candidate can lead UT, or maybe they just don't want a black candidate leading UT."

Haynesworth questioned the program not interviewing any black candidates.

According to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports, Martin reportedly has a "legit shot" at getting the Tennessee job.

The 39-year-old has spent the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator at USC and is already a fan favorite at Tennessee after leading the 1998 team to a national championship.

Haynesworth, who briefly overlapped with Martin at Tennessee before beginning his All-Pro career in the NFL, has been lobbying for Martin to take over at his alma mater since at least October:

The team is searching for a replacement for Butch Jones, who was fired earlier this month. The coaching search is a mess right now, as Greg Schiano was reportedly set to take the job before pushback from fans caused Tennessee to back out of the deal, per ESPN.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Sunday the team was in discussions with former NFL coach Jon Gruden about potentially taking over the head coaching job.