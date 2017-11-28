NFL Predictions Week 13: Every Game's Odds, Lines and Score Predictions

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Who knows if it was a fluke or perhaps a boost from protein-laden Thanksgiving turkey, but Week 12 of the 2017 NFL season featured some of the highest-scoring games to date this year.

Every team scored at least a field goal (looking at you, Chicago Bears) in Week 12, and seven teams scored 30 or more points throughout the week's matchups.

Not too shabby.

Looking ahead to Week 13, there are plenty more potentially high-octane games on the docket, beginning with an NFC East showdown between Washington and Dallas on Thursday Night Football.

We'll take a look at the early odds for every game on the schedule in Week 13 and make score predictions for each game, as well.

NFL Week 13 Odds and Predictions

Thursday, Nov. 30

Washington at Dallas (-2.5): 8:25 p.m., NFLN, 27-14 WAS

Sunday, Dec. 3

Denver at Miami (Even): 1 p.m., Fox, 14-10 DEN

Detroit at Baltimore (-3): 1p.m., Fox, 21-20 DET

Houston at Tennessee (-7): 1 p.m., CBS, 21-17 TEN

Indianapolis at Jacksonville (-8.5): 1 p.m., CBS, 24-10 JAX

Kansas City (-4.5) at N.Y. Jets: 1 p.m., CBS, 20-17 KC

Minnesota at Atlanta (-2.5): 1 p.m., Fox, 30-27 MIN

New England (-8.5) at Buffalo: 1 p.m., CBS, 34-21 NE

San Francisco at Chicago (-4.5): 1 p.m., CBS, 13-7 SF

Tampa Bay at Green Bay (Even): 1 p.m., Fox, 20-14 TB

Cleveland at L.A. Chargers (-13): 4:05 p.m., CBS, 24-13 LA

Carolina at New Orleans (-4): 4:25 p.m., Fox, 30-27 NO

L.A. Rams (-6) at Arizona: 4:25 p.m., Fox, 31-21 LA

N.Y. Giants at Oakland (-8.5): 4:25 p.m., Fox, 21-14 OAK

Philadelphia (-5.5) at Seattle: 8:30 p.m., NBC, 34-27 PHI

Monday, Dec. 4

Pittsburgh (-6.5) at Cincinnati: 8:30 p.m., ESPN, 28-20 PIT

Biggest Week 13 Favorites

Los Angeles Chargers

It's something of a surprise to see the Chargers among the Vegas favorites for a given week in 2017, but it only goes to show how quickly things can change in the NFL.

Los Angeles started the season off on a sluggish note, dropping its first four consecutive games.

However, the Chargers have picked up the pace since their Week 9 bye, going 2-1 and riding a two-game winning streak into Week 13.

Los Angeles raised eyebrows in Week 11 when it destroyed the Buffalo Bills to the tune of 54-24.

The Chargers did it again in Week 12 on Thanksgiving Day, showing up the Dallas Cowboys in primetime 28-6.

Now, Los Angeles hosts the Cleveland Browns as the biggest favorite of the week at 13 points in a matchup that's almost sure to continue the team's recent winning ways.

The Chargers are scoring an average of 22.6 points per game, while the Browns are last in the league at 15.1.

Oakland Raiders

The AFC West is perhaps the league's most uncertain division as the playoff hunt begins in earnest.

The 5-6 Raiders have underperformed so far in 2017, but at third place in the division behind the 6-5 Kansas City Chiefs and 5-6 Chargers, Oakland is still in the picture.

Oakland still managed to win in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos despite being without top receivers Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree.

Cooper was injured, while Crabtree was ejected for throwing punches at Denver cornerback Aqib Talib.

But perhaps Vegas hasn't taken into account that Oakland will be without Crabtree again in Week 13 when it takes on the New York Giants at home.

As ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, Crabtree (and Talib) will be suspended for two games as a result of the skirmish on Sunday:

That's a hard pill to swallow for a team that's fighting to keep its playoff hopes alive, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Oakland's odds take a hit as we get closer to Week 13.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars are neck-and-neck with the Tennessee Titans for the AFC South lead with identical 7-4 records, though Jacksonville dropped the first head-to-head matchup.

Heading into Week 13, Jacksonville is one of the AFC's most preeminent playoff teams and could enter as a division winner if it can keep up the winning.

That's not necessarily going to be a tall order when the Jaguars take on the division-rival Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Jaguars are favored by 8.5 points early on and, as anyone who has watched the Colts play this year could tell you, there's a good chance they'll cover the spread.

Much ado has been made about the Jaguars defense in 2017, and for good reason; Jacksonville boasts the league's top unit heading into Week 13, allowing only 281.8 yards per game on average.

The Jaguars are also stingy when it comes to scoring, allowing opponents just 15.3 points per game, which again leads the league.

But don't underestimate Jacksonville's offense.

The Jaguars own the league's ninth-best offense, scoring 24.5 points per outing. That's largely thanks to rookie Leonard Fournette, who already has six touchdowns on the season.

This one could turn into an ugly blowout.

