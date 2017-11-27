Paxton Lynch out 2-4 Weeks with Ankle Injury, Trevor Siemian to Start

Robert Reiners/Getty Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch is reportedly set to miss two to four weeks with an ankle injury, according to James Palmer of the NFL Network, leaving Trevor Siemian to reassume the starting duties.

Lynch, 23, made his first start of the season for the Broncos on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders, only to leave the game in the third quarter with the injury.

Lynch struggled in his debut, finishing 9-of-14 for 41 yards, an interception and no touchdowns. It was a tough blow for a player who was sidelined for most of the year due to a shoulder injury.

It was also a tough blow for a Broncos team that still doesn't know what it has in the second-year Lynch, as Palmer noted:

Siemian, 25, played better, finishing 11-of-21 for 149 yards and two touchdowns, though he couldn't ultimately lead Denver to a comeback win.

It was one of Siemian's better showings of the season. The third-year Northwestern product has struggled in 2017, throwing for 1,818 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 60.8 percent of his passes. The Broncos, meanwhile, have limped to a disappointing 3-8 record after five consecutive winning campaigns, with quarterback looming as the biggest question mark hanging over the franchise.

In Lynch, the Broncos hope they have a long-term solution. It's unlikely they'll be able to determine that in 2017, however, given his most recent injury.