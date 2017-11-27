Browns Hope Josh Gordon Plays as Much as Possible vs. Chargers, Says Hue Jackson

David Richard/Associated Press

Josh Gordon is set to play his first regular-season game since 2014, and the Cleveland Browns don't intend to hold him back.

Head coach Hue Jackson intends to play the veteran receiver as much as possible in his season debut Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, per Patrick Maks of the team's official site.

Gordon had been suspended by the league but was conditionally reinstated with the ability to return to the active lineup for Week 13.

The 26-year-old has only appeared in 35 games since entering the league in 2012, but he has been a dominant player when on the field. He has averaged 78.7 yards per game in his career, scoring 14 touchdowns in this stretch while earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2013.

Unfortunately, his career was derailed by off-field problems, which caused him to be limited to five games in 2014 and miss the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons. The NFL reinstated him at the start of November and reported to the team facility shortly after.

After appearing in his first practice last Wednesday, he will finally get a chance to play in a game next Sunday.

While Jackson had previously said the Browns needed to "move on" from Gordon, he recently explained his changed way of thinking concerning the receiver. The coach "watched him earn the right to be back in this building," via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Considering the Browns are 0-11, it's clear they could use someone of Gordon's ability on the field, especially given their lack of options at receiver. Running back Duke Johnson Jr. is the team's leading receiver this year with 446 receiving yards with Ricardo Louis representing the top wideout with 322 yards.

Even with Corey Coleman back to full strength, Gordon immediately becomes the best receiver on the roster and should get a lot of use right out of the gate.