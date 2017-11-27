Kelvin Benjamin's Knee Injury Confirmed as Torn Meniscus

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin didn't play during Sunday's 16-10 win over the Kansas City Chiefs with what has been confirmed as a torn meniscus.

On Monday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com noted the Bills confirmed the injury status and head coach Sean McDermott "misunderstood" a previous question regarding Benjamin's injury.

Rodak's report comes after Bills reporter Chris Brown previously shared word from McDermott saying Benjamin was day-to-day.

The Florida State product was carted off the field during Buffalo's 54-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 19.

This isn't the first serious knee injury for Benjamin, as he missed the entire 2015 campaign when he was a member of the Carolina Panthers with a torn ACL. Carolina traded him to the Bills on Oct. 31, and he struggled to replicate his previous production on his new team.

Benjamin has just three catches for 42 yards in a loss to the New Orleans Saints and just one reception in the Chargers contest before he was carted off. However, he had 475 receiving yards and two touchdowns in eight games with the Panthers this season and 941 yards and seven touchdowns last year.

The Bills are clinging to the final AFC wild-card spot at 6-5 but will need to turn elsewhere for production in the aerial attack with Benjamin out.

The combination of Jordan Matthews, Zay Jones and Deonte Thompson figures to see more playing time at wide receiver, while tight end Charles Clay and running back LeSean McCoy provide quarterback Tyrod Taylor with other weapons.