Broken Rings to Broken Men: Braun Strowman's Greatest WWE Moments in Epic 2017

Braun Strowman grew into WWE's most compelling character in 2017—one act of annihilation at a time.

He became the backbone of Raw by leaving a trail of devastation. He didn't follow the standard route to stardom, but instead he gave us moment after moment of him hurting men and destroying anything within reach.

Fans will look back at this year as Strowman's extended coming-out party.

By overturning an ambulance and laying waste to wrestling rings, The Monster Among Men became more than a wrestler. He was a larger-than-life figure, a mythological being, an overwhelming force one simply can't look away from.

Unique lasting images proved more important than wins. The aftermath turned out to be more moving than the action itself.

From one of his early collisions with Roman Reigns to an act of vengeance on an egotist, the following is a look at the moments that defined a career year for Strowman.