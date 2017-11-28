Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings: Rounding Up Top 50 Players

Don Wright/Associated Press

We are officially through Week 12, and now, in the words of Bill Belichick, we're on to Week 13.

Week 13—for most leagues—is the regular-season finale.

There are plenty of fantasy teams out there (including me in a league!) where we are faced with a win-and-you're-in situation.

Before we get to some rankings and some players to watch, here are some updates from Week 12.

According to the Buffalo News, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott has announced that Tyrod Taylor will start at quarterback in Week 13.

After the asinine decision to start Nathan Peterman in Week 11, the Bills are finally backtracking.

In Week 12, Miami Dolphins running back Damien Williams suffered a shoulder injury and is not expected to play in Week 13, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN:

Lastly, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was seen throwing the ball deep in pre-game workouts in Week 12, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. He could be back in time for the fantasy playoffs!

That's the news. Now, let's get to some rankings.

NFL Week 13 Schedule



11/30 - Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys at 8:25 p.m. ET

12/3 - Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. ET

12/3 - Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. ET

12/3 - Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets at 1 p.m. ET

12/3 - Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET

12/3 - Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET

12/3 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. ET

12/3 - Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET

12/3 - New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. ET

12/3 - San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. ET

12/3 - Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 p.m. ET

12/3 - New York Giants at Oakland Raiders at 4:25 p.m. ET

12/3 - Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints at 4:25 p.m. ET

12/3 - Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET

12/3 - Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. ET

12/4 - Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals at 8:30 p.m. ET

Rankings

Rank, Player, Position, Opponent

1. Le'Veon Bell, RB, PIT, at CIN

2. Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC, vs. IND

3. Todd Gurley, RB, ARI, at ARI

4. Brandin Cooks, WR, NE, at BUF

5. Kareem Hunt, RB, KC, at NYJ

6. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO, vs. CAR

7. LeSean McCoy, RB, BUF, vs. NE

8. Mark Ingram, RB, NO, vs. CAR

9. Melvin Gordon, RB, LAC, vs. CLE

10. Adam Thielen, WR, MIN, at ATL

11. Jordan Howard, RB, CHI, vs. SF

12. Antonio Brown, WR, PIT, at CIN

13. Doug Baldwin, WR, SEA, vs. PHI

14. Julio Jones, WR, ATL, vs. MIN

15. A.J. Green, WR, CIN, vs. CIN

16. Michael Thomas, WR, NO, vs. CAR

17. Samaje Perine, RB, WAS, at DAL

18. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC, vs. CLE

19. Jamaal Williams, RB, GB, vs. TB

20. Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL, vs. MIN

21. Carlos Hyde, RB, SF, at CHI

22. Lamar Miller, RB, HOU, at TEN

23. DeMarco Murray, RB, TEN, vs. HOU

24. Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR, at NO

25. Tyreek Hill, WR, KC, at NYJ

26. Mike Evans, WR, TB, at GB

27. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU, at TEN

28. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN, vs. PIT

29. Alfred Morris, RB, DAL, vs. WAS

30. Jerick McKinnon, RB, MIN, at ATL



31. Jay Ajayi, RB, PHI, at SEA



32. Devin Funchess, WR, CAR, at NO



33. Jarvis Landry, WR, MIA, vs. DEN



34. Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI, at SEA



35. Rob Gronkowski, TE, NE, at BUF



36. Zach Ertz, TE, PHI, at SEA



37. Travis Kelce, TE, KC at NYJ

38. Alex Collins, RB, BAL, vs. DET



39. Demaryius Thomas, WR, DEN, at MIA



40. Robby Anderson, WR, NYJ, vs. KC



41. Latavius Murray, RB, MIN, at ATL

42. Stefon Diggs, WR, MIN, at ATL



43. Davante Adams, WR, GB, vs. TB



44. Evan Engram, TE, NYG, at OAK



45. Golden Tate, WR, DET, at BAL



46. Duke Johnson, RB, CLE at LAC



47. Matt Forte, RB, NYJ, vs. KC



48. Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR, at ARI



49. Corey Davis, WR, TEN, vs. HOU



50. Dez Bryant, WR, DAL, vs. WAS



Players to Watch

Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

I've got something to get off my chest: Sometimes I cannot figure out why the Jaguars use Fournette in the ways that they do.

Yes, the Arizona Cardinals brought everything they had in selling out their defense to stop Fournette, but there is no reason why the guy should only have 12 carries at the end of a game.

Sure, he's been dealing with some injury issues, but only 12 carries? That's a clear sign of defeat.

Again, Fournette couldn't do anything with what he had, but the way that game went, you've got to get Fournette the ball more. He's too talented.

Anyways, moving on to Week 13—Fournette should bounce back in a huge way against the Indianapolis Colts.

Through Week 11, the Colts ranked 19th in DVOA against the run and 32nd against pass-catching backs.

No, Fournette doesn't catch the ball a ton, but it's noteworthy.

The DVOA statistics do not account for Week 12, though, and the Colts gave up 6.1 yards per carry to Titans running back Derrick Henry and a touchdown to DeMarco Murray.

Fournette should get the ball a ton here if the Jaguars know what's good for them.

He'll have over 100 yards in this one. Bet on it.

Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

In Week 13, the Vikings and Thielen will be on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.

On one hand, the Falcons give up the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers, but in terms of DVOA, they rank 17th and 18th against the pass and No. 1 wide receivers, respectively.

However, with the way quarterback Case Keenum is playing, Thielen is unstoppable.

Already, Thielen has taken Stefon Diggs almost totally off the map.

Against Atlanta, they'll either be able to throw against them or the Falcons will force it to be a shootout: Both scenarios are great for Thielen.

Since Week 6, Thielen has had double-digit targets in every game except one and has had a touchdown in three of his last four games.

Thielen is a can't-miss player right now, and that's why he's my WR2 this week.

Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

A lot of my analysis preceding this excerpt regarding Gronk involves DVOA. It's a fantastic metric to use. Looking at fantasy points against is great, too.

However, when it comes to Gronk, none of that stuff matters.

I've said it time and time again: Gronk is unlike any other tight end on the planet.

If you look at DVOA, the Buffalo Bills (the Patriots' opponent in Week 13) ranked ninth heading into Week 11.

Gronk had two touchdowns in Week 12.

Look, not sure about you, but I'm never doubting Gronk, regardless of matchup.

Start him. Start him. Start him.

Quarterback Tom Brady and the Patriots are on a mission—they'll want to trounce the Bills. In 29 career games against the Bills, Brady has 66 touchdown passes. He also averages over 250 passing yards per game against them.

What that doesn't account for, though, is perhaps the greatest set of skill-position players Brady has ever had in his career.

Sorry, Buffalo, but the Patriots and Gronk are coming for the jugular.

Potential Sleeper: Josh Gordon, WR, Cleveland Browns

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Yup, that's right, I'm drinking the Kool-Aid.

After nearly three years of not playing a snap of professional football, Gordon will return to the Cleveland Browns.

And hey, the Browns aren't all that different since he was last there: They still stink.

However, there is a conversation to be had regarding who is better between DeShone Kizer and Brandon Weeden at quarterback.

Yikes. Never mind, let's run away from that subject.

Now, yes, I'll temper expectations in his first game back in terms of snaps he'll play. We have no idea how many he'll play. More than likely it will be less rather than more.

However, according to Browns Insider Patrick Maks, head coach Hue Jackson wants to use Gordon "as much as possible."

Maybe we're on to something.

All in all, this is a total Hail Mary. I'm banking on the talent and the story. It would not surprise me to see Gordon have over 100 yards and a touchdown or to catch one ball for 19 yards.

Take the risk! It's Gordon time!

Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Football Outsiders.