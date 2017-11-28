Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings: Rounding Up Top 50 Players

Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings: Rounding Up Top 50 PlayersNovember 28, 2017
We are officially through Week 12, and now, in the words of Bill Belichick, we're on to Week 13.
Week 13—for most leagues—is the regular-season finale.
There are plenty of fantasy teams out there (including me in a league!) where we are faced with a win-and-you're-in situation.
Before we get to some rankings and some players to watch, here are some updates from Week 12.
According to the Buffalo News, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott has announced that Tyrod Taylor will start at quarterback in Week 13.
After the asinine decision to start Nathan Peterman in Week 11, the Bills are finally backtracking.
In Week 12, Miami Dolphins running back Damien Williams suffered a shoulder injury and is not expected to play in Week 13, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN:
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Dolphins RB Damien Williams is expected to miss Sunday’s game vs. Denver, and possibly more time, with the shoulder injury he suffered Sunday against Patriots, per source.2017-11-27 14:16:19
Lastly, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was seen throwing the ball deep in pre-game workouts in Week 12, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. He could be back in time for the fantasy playoffs!
That's the news. Now, let's get to some rankings.
NFL Week 13 Schedule
11/30 - Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys at 8:25 p.m. ET
12/3 - Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. ET
12/3 - Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. ET
12/3 - Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets at 1 p.m. ET
12/3 - Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET
12/3 - Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET
12/3 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. ET
12/3 - Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET
12/3 - New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. ET
12/3 - San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. ET
12/3 - Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 p.m. ET
12/3 - New York Giants at Oakland Raiders at 4:25 p.m. ET
12/3 - Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints at 4:25 p.m. ET
12/3 - Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET
12/3 - Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. ET
12/4 - Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals at 8:30 p.m. ET
Rankings
Rank, Player, Position, Opponent
1. Le'Veon Bell, RB, PIT, at CIN
2. Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC, vs. IND
3. Todd Gurley, RB, ARI, at ARI
4. Brandin Cooks, WR, NE, at BUF
5. Kareem Hunt, RB, KC, at NYJ
6. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO, vs. CAR
7. LeSean McCoy, RB, BUF, vs. NE
8. Mark Ingram, RB, NO, vs. CAR
9. Melvin Gordon, RB, LAC, vs. CLE
10. Adam Thielen, WR, MIN, at ATL
11. Jordan Howard, RB, CHI, vs. SF
12. Antonio Brown, WR, PIT, at CIN
13. Doug Baldwin, WR, SEA, vs. PHI
14. Julio Jones, WR, ATL, vs. MIN
15. A.J. Green, WR, CIN, vs. CIN
16. Michael Thomas, WR, NO, vs. CAR
17. Samaje Perine, RB, WAS, at DAL
18. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC, vs. CLE
19. Jamaal Williams, RB, GB, vs. TB
20. Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL, vs. MIN
21. Carlos Hyde, RB, SF, at CHI
22. Lamar Miller, RB, HOU, at TEN
23. DeMarco Murray, RB, TEN, vs. HOU
24. Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR, at NO
25. Tyreek Hill, WR, KC, at NYJ
26. Mike Evans, WR, TB, at GB
27. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU, at TEN
28. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN, vs. PIT
29. Alfred Morris, RB, DAL, vs. WAS
30. Jerick McKinnon, RB, MIN, at ATL
31. Jay Ajayi, RB, PHI, at SEA
32. Devin Funchess, WR, CAR, at NO
33. Jarvis Landry, WR, MIA, vs. DEN
34. Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI, at SEA
35. Rob Gronkowski, TE, NE, at BUF
36. Zach Ertz, TE, PHI, at SEA
37. Travis Kelce, TE, KC at NYJ
38. Alex Collins, RB, BAL, vs. DET
39. Demaryius Thomas, WR, DEN, at MIA
40. Robby Anderson, WR, NYJ, vs. KC
41. Latavius Murray, RB, MIN, at ATL
42. Stefon Diggs, WR, MIN, at ATL
43. Davante Adams, WR, GB, vs. TB
44. Evan Engram, TE, NYG, at OAK
45. Golden Tate, WR, DET, at BAL
46. Duke Johnson, RB, CLE at LAC
47. Matt Forte, RB, NYJ, vs. KC
48. Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR, at ARI
49. Corey Davis, WR, TEN, vs. HOU
50. Dez Bryant, WR, DAL, vs. WAS
Players are ranked to reflect standard scoring.
Players to Watch
Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
I've got something to get off my chest: Sometimes I cannot figure out why the Jaguars use Fournette in the ways that they do.
Yes, the Arizona Cardinals brought everything they had in selling out their defense to stop Fournette, but there is no reason why the guy should only have 12 carries at the end of a game.
Sure, he's been dealing with some injury issues, but only 12 carries? That's a clear sign of defeat.
Again, Fournette couldn't do anything with what he had, but the way that game went, you've got to get Fournette the ball more. He's too talented.
Anyways, moving on to Week 13—Fournette should bounce back in a huge way against the Indianapolis Colts.
Through Week 11, the Colts ranked 19th in DVOA against the run and 32nd against pass-catching backs.
No, Fournette doesn't catch the ball a ton, but it's noteworthy.
The DVOA statistics do not account for Week 12, though, and the Colts gave up 6.1 yards per carry to Titans running back Derrick Henry and a touchdown to DeMarco Murray.
Fournette should get the ball a ton here if the Jaguars know what's good for them.
He'll have over 100 yards in this one. Bet on it.
Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
In Week 13, the Vikings and Thielen will be on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.
On one hand, the Falcons give up the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers, but in terms of DVOA, they rank 17th and 18th against the pass and No. 1 wide receivers, respectively.
However, with the way quarterback Case Keenum is playing, Thielen is unstoppable.
Already, Thielen has taken Stefon Diggs almost totally off the map.
Against Atlanta, they'll either be able to throw against them or the Falcons will force it to be a shootout: Both scenarios are great for Thielen.
Since Week 6, Thielen has had double-digit targets in every game except one and has had a touchdown in three of his last four games.
Thielen is a can't-miss player right now, and that's why he's my WR2 this week.
Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots
A lot of my analysis preceding this excerpt regarding Gronk involves DVOA. It's a fantastic metric to use. Looking at fantasy points against is great, too.
However, when it comes to Gronk, none of that stuff matters.
I've said it time and time again: Gronk is unlike any other tight end on the planet.
If you look at DVOA, the Buffalo Bills (the Patriots' opponent in Week 13) ranked ninth heading into Week 11.
Gronk had two touchdowns in Week 12.
Look, not sure about you, but I'm never doubting Gronk, regardless of matchup.
Start him. Start him. Start him.
Quarterback Tom Brady and the Patriots are on a mission—they'll want to trounce the Bills. In 29 career games against the Bills, Brady has 66 touchdown passes. He also averages over 250 passing yards per game against them.
What that doesn't account for, though, is perhaps the greatest set of skill-position players Brady has ever had in his career.
Sorry, Buffalo, but the Patriots and Gronk are coming for the jugular.
Potential Sleeper: Josh Gordon, WR, Cleveland Browns
Yup, that's right, I'm drinking the Kool-Aid.
After nearly three years of not playing a snap of professional football, Gordon will return to the Cleveland Browns.
And hey, the Browns aren't all that different since he was last there: They still stink.
However, there is a conversation to be had regarding who is better between DeShone Kizer and Brandon Weeden at quarterback.
Yikes. Never mind, let's run away from that subject.
Now, yes, I'll temper expectations in his first game back in terms of snaps he'll play. We have no idea how many he'll play. More than likely it will be less rather than more.
However, according to Browns Insider Patrick Maks, head coach Hue Jackson wants to use Gordon "as much as possible."
Patrick Maks @maksimuspatrick
Hue Jackson says Browns hope to play Josh Gordon as much as possible. Gordon, reinstated on a conditional basis earlier this month, poised to play first regular season game in almost three years2017-11-27 19:37:25
Maybe we're on to something.
All in all, this is a total Hail Mary. I'm banking on the talent and the story. It would not surprise me to see Gordon have over 100 yards and a touchdown or to catch one ball for 19 yards.
Take the risk! It's Gordon time!
Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Football Outsiders.