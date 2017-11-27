Giancarlo Stanton Trade Rumors: Teams Believe Dodgers Are Star's 'First Choice'

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Multiple teams pursuing a potential trade for Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton reportedly believe he prefers to play for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the news Monday, noting those teams think the "Dodgers are his first choice, and that he will be reluctant to approve other destinations until there is clarity with LA."

Stanton has a full no-trade clause on his contract and can approve or reject any possible move, suggesting the Dodgers are in an ideal position should they want to give up the pieces to land the 2017 National League MVP.

The reported desire to play in Los Angeles follows a report from Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald citing a source who said Stanton will not accept a trade to the St. Louis Cardinals or Boston Red Sox.

Stanton is apparently interested in Los Angeles, and Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported on Nov. 14 the team is "indeed in the mix," but that doesn't mean the reigning National League champions will necessarily be willing to trade the young pieces a rebuilding Marlins franchise will likely ask for in a trade.

That is especially the case considering Buster Olney of ESPN reported, "Some rival execs view the Marlins' prospect asking price for Giancarlo Stanton as shockingly high and somewhat out of touch with reality and not discounted nearly enough given the whopping $295 million he's owed (with the forthcoming out clause after the 2020 season)."

The financial aspect plays a role beyond the salary a trading team would take on after Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reported in October the Marlins' new ownership is attempting to cut payroll from last year's $115 million to approximately $90 million for 2018.

There are a number of considerations with such a high-profile trade possibility, but Stanton is one of the best players in all of baseball and drilled 59 home runs to go with 132 RBI and a slash line of .281/.376/.631 in 2017.

Adding someone like that to a Dodgers team coming off five straight National League West titles and a World Series appearance would likely only help them to continue their dominance in the seasons to come.