Astros Receive MLB-Record Playoff Prize Money After Winning World Series

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Houston Astros received more than just World Series rings for their October effort.

According to a Monday story from TMZ Sports, Major League Baseball announced the $438,901.57 bonus checks Houston players received for their playoff games were the highest in league history. The 2014 San Francisco Giants held the previous record with players receiving $392,000 bonus checks.

TMZ explained the bonus checks come from gate receipts at playoff games, so the further a team advances the higher the total amount of money is at the end of the postseason.

The Astros weren't the only team to rake in the dough for their postseason performance.

TMZ noted the Los Angeles Dodgers each made $259,722.14 despite losing the World Series, while players for the New York Yankees ($138,000), Chicago Cubs ($133,000), Arizona Diamondbacks ($40,000), Boston Red Sox ($36,000), Cleveland Indians ($36,000), Washington Nationals ($36,000), Colorado Rockies ($18,000) and Minnesota Twins ($18,000) were also rewarded.

The Astros and Dodgers certainly worked for their money considering their seven-game showdown was one of the most memorable World Series in baseball history featuring two extra-inning contests, drastic momentum swings and the most combined home runs in Fall Classic history.

Houston won the franchise's first World Series and figures to be a serious contender for more trophies—and the bonus checks that come with them—in the coming years with a young core anchored around American League MVP Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Fall Classic MVP George Springer.