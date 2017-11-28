Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Lineup Advice, Stars to Exploit and Sleeper Options

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

With fantasy playoffs right around the corner, it is imperative to avoid an unlucky Week 13 in the NFL by leaning on dynamic playmakers with favorable matchups and picking up quality sleeper options to bolster your lineup.

The creative and explosive offense of the Los Angeles Rams should play heavily into your lineup this week, as should the surprising New York Jets skill players, who have a favorable matchup against a bad Kansas City Chiefs defense that is getting worse with every passing week.

Though there is always a desire to start players from a team with a proven offensive track record like that of the Detroit Lions, a game against a red-hot Baltimore Ravens defense makes them options to avoid.

Who should you start instead, and which players are best left riding the bench this week? Find out the answers to your questions below, with all stats provided by Yahoo.

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff vs. Arizona Cardinals: Start 'Em

Kirk Cousins vs. Dallas Cowboys: Start 'Em

Josh McCown vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Start 'Em

Carson Wentz vs. Seattle Seahawks: Sit 'Em

Matthew Stafford vs. Baltimore Ravens: Sit 'Em

Drew Brees vs. Carolina Panthers: Sit 'Em

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Sleeper Option: Josh McCown

Josh McCown may not be the most dynamic quarterback in the NFL but Sunday, he faces a Kansas City Chiefs defense that gives up the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Factor in budding chemistry with wide receiver Robby Anderson and there is potential for McCown to light up the fantasy scoreboard.

Yes, there is a reason to be apprehensive.

McCown is a journeyman quarterback for a reason. His play is sometimes sporadic and inconsistent, and over the last four weeks, he has only averaged 18.49 points.

Against a stellar Carolina Panthers defense, which gives up the fourth-fewest points to opposing quarterbacks, McCown put up 25.08 fantasy points.

If he was able to do that against a smothering Panthers unit, imagine what he can do to a Chiefs team struggling to pick up a win and remain in the playoff hunt.

Running Backs

LeSean McCoy vs. New England Patriots: Start 'Em

Todd Gurley vs. Arizona Cardinals: Start 'Em

Alvin Kamara vs. Carolina Panthers: Start 'Em

Tevin Coleman vs. Minnesota Vikings: Sit 'Em

DeMarco Murray vs. Houston Texans: Sit 'Em

Joe Mixon vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Sit 'Em

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Player to Exploit: Alvin Kamara

Rookie running back Kamara has been, arguably, the best player in the NFL over the last four weeks. A dual threat whose ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and explode into the secondary for a big gain, he has been key to the success of the New Orleans Saints this season.

With six total touchdowns on 35 rushes and 23 receptions this season, he has been a workhorse for the gold and black this season.

Sunday, he faces a stout Panthers defense and will likely be shadowed by linebacker Luke Kuechly throughout the game but do not be surprised to see Kamara still bust big plays as head coach Sean Payton devises ways to get the ball into his hands.

While it is unlikely he enjoys a two-touchdown performance and a handful of big plays as he did in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams, he is still worth a start Sunday as the Saints look to get back to their winning ways in a pivotal division matchup.

Wide Receivers

Robby Anderson vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Start 'Em

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Tennessee Titans: Start 'Em

Cooper Kupp vs. Arizona Cardinals: Start 'Em

Adam Thielen vs. Atlanta Falcons: Sit 'Em

Marvin Jones, Jr. vs. Baltimore Ravens: Sit 'Em

T.Y. Hilton vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Sit 'Em

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Player To Exploit: Cooper Kupp

The injury to Robert Woods forced Rams quarterback Jared Goff to look elsewhere for a safety blanket who can catch the ball underneath or be a big-play wideout down the field. While rookie receiver Cooper Kupp does not have the speed or raw ability of a Sammy Watkins, he proved instrumental in Los Angeles' victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 12, catching eight balls for 116 yards.

Expect chemistry and trust between Goff and Kupp to continue building in Week 13 against a Cardinals defense giving up the sixth-most points to opposing wide receivers.

Kupp is a receiver whose ability to get open and play the middle of the field makes him appealing to quarterbacks. He should find the end zone more frequently with increased opportunities, especially in the spot typically filled by the breakout star Woods.

With defenses keying in on the explosive Watkins, Kupp will benefit and, with Goff, pick apart a subpar Cardinals pass defense.

Tight Ends

Delanie Walker vs. Houston Texans: Start 'Em

Travis Kelce vs. New York Jets: Start 'Em

Ricky Seals-Jones vs. Los Angeles Rams: Start 'Em

Kyle Rudolph vs. Atlanta Falcons: Sit 'Em

Jimmy Graham vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Sit 'Em

Rob Gronkowski vs. Buffalo Bills: Sit 'Em

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Sleeper Option: Ricky Seals-Jones

You may be scratching your head and asking, "who?" but the Arizona Cardinals tight end has become a favorite target of quarterback Blaine Gabbert, who has found him for 126 yards and three touchdowns over the last two games.

Those are impressive numbers for a player you have likely never heard of.

Yes, the Los Angeles Rams have an athletic linebacking core and have benefited from impressive safety play this season under defensive coordinator Wade Phillps. Expect the NFC West leaders to key in on wide receivers Larry Fitzgerald and Jaron Brown, opening up opportunities for Seals-Jones to continue his impressive streak.

Especially with the real likelihood that Gabbert finds himself under fire courtesy of a dangerous Rams pass rush.

Defenses

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns: Start 'Em

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts: Start 'Em

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers: Start 'Em

Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings: Sit 'Em

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams: Sit 'Em

Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Sit 'Em

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Defense to Exploit: Los Angeles Chargers

The Cleveland Browns are an awful 0-11, with subpar quarterback play to boot. Talented-though-troubled wide receiver Josh Gordon may be making his return to the field Sunday, but do not expect that one player to suddenly spark an offensive onslaught for the Browns against a Chargers defense that has been superb over the last few weeks.

The unit has accounted for six sacks, thanks to a pass rush fueled by Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, and intercepted opposing quarterbacks nine times over the last four weeks. The team has netted three touchdowns and even blocked a kick en route to the most dominant performance by a defensive squad in that span.

Against a struggling Browns team looking to avoid the humiliation of a winless season, expect the Chargers to continue putting up fantasy points in its quest for a strong postseason push.