Erik Spoelstra Says He Hates Seeing Dwyane Wade in Cavaliers Uniform

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra admitted Sunday he "hates" seeing Dwyane Wade in a Cleveland Cavaliers uniform following Miami's 100-93 win over the Chicago Bulls.

"This is like the twilight zone," Spoelstra told reporters. "Every time he's in a new uniform you're like, 'OK.' But not that team. It will never seem right. For me, I hate it."

Spoelstra said he understood Wade's desire to play in his hometown of Chicago last season, but seeing him in a Cavs uniform this year has been particularly strange. Wade signed in Cleveland after reaching a buyout agreement with the lowly Bulls, who are in the midst of a rebuild.

The 35-year-old is averaging a career-low 10.2 points along with 3.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Cavs while coming off the bench regularly. He played his first 13 seasons in Miami, including eight under Spoelstra. The pair won NBA championships in 2012 and 2013.

"I'll be telling stories about Dwyane 20 years from now to young players on what it really means to do whatever's necessary to win," Spoelstra said. "And Dwyane has proven that time and time again.

"It's such a great lesson for young players in this league that winning is the most important thing, and that's what Dwyane embodies."

The Cavaliers host the Heat on Tuesday in their first matchup since Wade arrived in Cleveland. Wade will return to Chicago for the first time since leaving next Monday, and the Cavaliers visit Miami on March 27.