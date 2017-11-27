    Historic Week 12 Proved Falcons' Julio Jones Is on Pace to Own NFL Record Book

    B/R VideoB/R VideoNovember 27, 2017

    1. Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Prediction for NFL Week 12

    2. Who Should Fantasy Owners Grab on Waiver Wire?

    3. Buying or Selling Week 11 Fantasy Performances

    4. Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Prediction for NFL Week 11

    5. Fantasy Streamers for Week 11

    6. Chad Johnson’s Son Is Just Like Dad

    7. Breaking Down Biggest NFL QB Controversies

    8. Buy/Sell Week 10 Fantasy Performances

    9. Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Prediction for NFL Week 10

    10. It May Be a Quarterback's League but Don't Disrespect These Running Backs

    11. Simms' NFL Power Rankings for Week 10

    12. Which Fantasy Fill-Ins Are Must-Adds?

    13. NFL Coaches on the Hot Seat After Week 9

    14. T-Rich Is Resurrecting His Career in the CFL

    15. Fantasy Stock Watch After Week 8

    16. Simms' Midseason NFL Awards

    17. Ravens' Chaplin Inspires Players on & Off the Field

    18. JPP Dedicates Sack Dance to Fan Battling Cancer

    19. Rams Are Best Team in NFC Right Now

    20. Winners and Losers of NFL Week 7

    Right Arrow Icon

    Julio Jones went off in Week 12 against the Buccaneers. Where does his performance rank in NFL history? Which records could Julio shatter before he's done? Watch above.

    Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football.
    Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Get Ready for the Wildest Playoff Race in Years

      Mike Tanier
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Miller's Mock with 1 Month Left in Regular Season

      Matt Miller
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Seahawks Lose Chancellor (Neck) for Season

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      When All Else Fails, AB Will Carry Steelers

      Sean Tomlinson
      via Bleacher Report