LeBron James Praises Carson Wentz, Says He Is His Favorite NFL Player

LeBron James is the face of Cleveland sports and a known Dallas Cowboys supporter, but an MVP candidate in Philadelphia has captured his attention during the 2017 NFL season.

"My favorite player right now is Carson Wentz," James said Monday, per Tim McManus of ESPN.com. "I told my brother that early in the season that I just love the way he plays the game. The way that he's able to get to progressions throughout the course of a three-step drop or a five-step drop, and if everything breaks down, his ability to run, get outside the pocket, either make passes or get yards with his feet."

McManus noted the comments came when James' Cavaliers were in Philadelphia for a Monday contest against the 76ers.

"He's a very smart player from the outside looking in, obviously, and they've got a really good team,” James continued. "I'm a Cowboys fan, I'm a Browns fan, but I'm a fan of sports and I know sports."

James' affinity for Wentz is particularly notable because his hometown team, the Cleveland Browns, traded the Eagles the No. 2 pick in the 2016 draft. Philadelphia ultimately used the selection on Wentz, and it is now sitting atop the NFL world at 10-1, while the Browns languish at 0-11.

The North Dakota State product has given James and other fans plenty to cheer for this season outside of just the record. He has 2,657 passing yards, 253 rushing yards and 28 touchdown throws to just five interceptions and has ascended into the middle of the MVP discussion.

James, a four-time MVP himself, certainly understands individual greatness and has apparently recognized it in Wentz.

Perhaps the 76ers are listening and can use Wentz to help recruit the Cavaliers star during the upcoming offseason if he opts out of his player option and becomes a free agent.